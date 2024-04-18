Yahaya Bello, the former governor of Kogi state, has been placed on the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) watchlist.

In a memo seen by Legit.ng on Thursday, April 18, the NIS also alerted the Department of State Service (DSS) that the former governor had evaded arrest and could be planning to leave the country.

Yahaya Bello placed on immigration watchlist Photo Credit: EFCC

Source: Facebook

This comes hours after The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) declared the former governor wanted for alleged financial crimes worth N80 billion.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, April 18, the anti-graft agency urged anyone who knows the whereabouts of the former governor to contact its office or the police.

The post reads in part:

"Former Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, is wanted by the EFCC for offences relating to economic and financial crimes to the tune of N80.2 Billion. Anybody with information as to his whereabout should report immediately to the Commission or the nearest Police Station."

This is coming barely 24 hours after the former governor reportedly evaded arrest by the EFCC at his residence in Abuja following the intervention of his successor, Governor Usman Ododo.

Why EFCC is after Yahaya Bello

Recall that the anti-graft agency had taken the former governor to court, alongside his nephew Ali and one Dauda Sulaiman, before Justice James Omotosho of the federal high court in Abuja.

The EFCC amended its charges against Bello and others in March 2024 over an alleged N84 billion money laundering.

Source: Legit.ng