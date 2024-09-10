Global site navigation

'Why NLC President, Joe Ajaero, Cannot Leave Nigeria', Former DSS Director Speaks Out
Nigeria

'Why NLC President, Joe Ajaero, Cannot Leave Nigeria', Former DSS Director Speaks Out

by  Ridwan Adeola 2 min read
  • Dennis Amachree, a former director of the DSS, has expressed his support for the agency following the arrest of Joe Ajaero, the president of the NLC
  • Amachree stressed that no individual—including Ajaero—is above the law, suggesting that the NLC leader must have been involved in actions warranting his intervention
  • Amachree, therefore, asked Nigerians to understand the circumstances surrounding the situation, indicating that the DSS's action was justified

Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering public affairs.

FCT, Abuja - Dennis Amachree, a former assistant director of the Department of State Services (DSS), on Tuesday, September 10, said Joe Ajaero, the president of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), cannot leave Nigeria at the moment because he is under investigation for alleged terrorism financing and related offences.

Legit.ng recalls that Ajaero was arrested by the DSS on Monday morning, September 9, at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport while heading to the United Kingdom (UK) for official duties.

Former DSS director speaks out on why NLC President Joe Ajaero cannot leave Nigeria
Ex-DSS director backs secret police over Ajaero's arrest. Photo credit: @NLCHeadquarters
Source: Twitter

Ajaero was held in custody throughout the day and was released late Monday night, September 9.

Reacting to the development in an interview with Channels Television, monitored by Legit.ng, Amachree said:

“There is an ongoing investigation, he (Ajaero) cannot leave the country. Let him remain in the country whilst investigations are going on.
“For terrorism financing which he (Ajaero) has been accused of, and which is under investigation, he cannot leave the country. Even if he is leaving the country, where is he going?
“Remember, the main man (Andrew Wynne) that was suspected of financing terrorism is his tenant and I don’t think Ajaero is going to go to London without talking to that person because he is in London running his mouth."

Andrew Wynne: Wanted Brit speaks out

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Andrew Wynne, the British national accused of plotting to overthrow President Bola Tinubu urged the Nigerian government not to treat protests as treason.

Wynne said this in a statement in reaction to the government’s allegation of building “a network of sleeper cells to topple” the Tinubu government.

Apart from the European, an activist, Lucky Ehis Obinyan, was also declared wanted by the police.

Ridwan Adeola

Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng and a certified journalist with over 9 years of experience.

