AGF Lateef Fagbemi (SAN) has proposed a constitutional amendment to block presidential pardons for corrupt leaders

The minister of justice made the proposal at a one-day roundtable organized by the ICPC in Abuja on Monday and noted that the move aimed to strengthen the fight against corruption

In a statement by his aide, Fagbemi insisted that those found guilty of corruption should face the full consequences of their actions

Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, said those found guilty of corruption should not be granted state pardon.

AGF wages war against corrupt Nigerian politicians

Fagbemi, who also advised law enforcement agencies against shoddy investigations, tasked them to have their facts before summoning anyone for questioning.

As reported by The Punch, the AGF stressed that the cooperation of everyone was needed to fight corruption.

Fagbemi's assertion was contained in a statement by the special assistant to the president on communication and publicity, office of the AGF, Kamarudeen Ogundele, on Monday, September 9, in Abuja.

According to the statement, the AGF spoke at a roundtable organised by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) for state attorneys general in Abuja on Monday.

The statement quoted the minister as saying:

“I will suggest in our next constitution review exercise that we expunge those found guilty of corruption from benefiting from powers of ‘prerogative of mercy’ to serve as a deterrent to others.

“The cooperation of all stakeholders, especially the AGs, is crucial in the fight against corruption.”

Meanwhile, several high-profile individuals convicted of corruption in Nigeria have previously received presidential pardons.

Notable examples include the former Governor of Bayelsa state, Diepreye Alamieyeseigha, pardoned by ex-President Goodluck Jonathan in 2013, and the former Governor of Delta state, James Ibori, who received a pardon in 2015, Vanguard reported.

But the AGF on Monday said:

"In fighting corruption, we need to focus on the facts, not on where someone is from or their religion. If someone is accused of embezzling money, the focus should be on the facts of the case."

Tinubu vows to fight corruption

In another development, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has reiterated his administration’s efforts to tackle smuggling and corruption that have bedevilled the nation.

Legit.ng reported that Tinubu vowed not to go back on his government’s economic policies.

