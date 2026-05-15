Tega Dominic has made another post amid allegations made against her by Frank Edoho’s ex-wife

In the post, she shared the nature of her relationship with Frank Edoho and stated the action he would take against Sandra

The reality star also locked her comment section to discourage fans from reacting to her post

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Tega Dominic, has continued to react to allegations made against her by Frank Edoho’s ex-wife, Sandra Onyenucheya.

Frank Edoho's ex-wife had addressed the viral rumours linking her to Nigerian singer Chike, as she was also accused by Sandra of being one of Frank Edoho’s side chicks.

BBNaija’s Tega shares action to be taken against Frank Edoho's ex-wife. Photo credit@tegadominic/@vivabella_design/@frankedoho

Source: Instagram

In a post on her Instagram page, she addressed the controversy and set the record straight. According to her, Sandra would need to provide evidence that she is in a relationship with Edoho.

She added that it would be her last statement on the matter, as her lawyers would be getting in touch with Sandra.

Tega Dominic explains relationship with Frank Edoho

In her post, she explained the nature of her relationship with the media consultant. According to her, they started talking around mid-last year.

She added that they had met on social media previously and shared mutual familiarity, but after Edoho sent her mother a birthday message online, they got talking.

Tega described Edoho as a great guy and said they are “kingsmen,” adding that there was nothing inappropriate between them.

BBNaija’s Tega speaks about her relationship with Frank Edoho. Photo credit@tegadominic

Source: Instagram

Tega Dominic shares more on Edoho

The reality star also stated that whenever she was hanging out with Frank Edoho, her manager, Paul Ukonu, was also present. She added that she had nothing to hide.

Tega also noted that she is a blunt person, and if there was anything between her and Edoho, she would admit it openly.

According to her, there was nothing to hide because Edoho was already separated at the time they met, and she was also separated. She locked her comments section so that people would not react to what she had posted about the controversy.

Tega Dominic speaks on her brand

She further stated that she had worked hard to build her brand and would not allow false allegations to damage it.

Tega noted that she owed her family, fans, and friends an explanation regarding her relationship with Frank Edoho, while reiterating that there was no emotional or bedroom relationship between them.

Before ending her post, she said she had tried to stay away from unnecessary drama, but her silence was no longer helping matters.

Here is the Instagram post below:

Tega Dominic rocks Perry on her birthday

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Tega also got social media users talking about her over a clip of her and fellow BBNaija star Père Egbi.

Père had joined other colleagues to attend Tega's birthday celebration at a nightclub, and she took a moment to rock her male colleague hard.

Fans asked questions about her marital status because of what she was seen doing with another man in public.

Source: Legit.ng