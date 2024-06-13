The Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has explained why it has not been able to arrest a former Kogi state governor, Yahaya Bello

The anti-graft agency is being protected by the ‘system’ after he was accused of N80.2 billion fraud while he was governor

The EFCC acting Zonal Director, Benin Zonal Command, Effa Okim, said Bello has ridiculed the Nigerian justice system

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

FCT, Abuja - The Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) said it is finding it difficult to arrest the immediate past former governor of Kogi state, Yahaya Bello, because of the ‘system’

The EFCC acting Zonal Director, Benin Zonal Command, Effa Okim, said Bello, who is accused of N80.2bn fraud is being protected by the ‘system’.

EFCC says said Bello has ridiculed the Nigerian justice system

Okim stated this during a familiarisation visit to the Delta State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists(NUJ) in Asaba on Monday, June 12, PM News.

He said it is a shame on the Federal Republic of Nigeria that Bello has not been arrested weeks after he was declared wanted.

As reported by The Punch, the EFCC zonal director said Bello has ridiculed the Nigerian justice system by failing to present himself for trial in court.

“That politically-exposed Yahaya Bello, whose crime has been traced to him by the allegation and has been invited by EFCC to come and explain, and for months he is acting drama and we are all here wanting to ask questions! The shame is our own shame!

“Can’t we catch him? We can, but do we go all out to catch him? Do we need to do that when he has his masters? Can’t they call him and tell him, ‘You are disgracing Nigeria’? What are you telling the world? Tell him to go and explain himself like others have done.

“Where are the ministers? Where are Yahaya Bello’s colleagues, even in his hiding? So, Nigerians can’t tell him ‘This is not fair, go and report; they are not going to kill you’? But people are still eating and dining with him.”

Bello to present himself in court

Earlier Legit.ng reported that Bello will be in court on Thursday, to defend the allegations levelled against him by the EFCC

The proceedings in the case are set to resume on Thursday, as the EFCC prepares to present its case against Bello

Legit.ng reports that Bello was dragged to court by the anti-graft agency after allegedly embezzling N80 billion in state funds during his time as governor of Kogi state.

