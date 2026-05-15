The Ilorin Emirate Political Advisory Council says it is stepping in to reconcile Kwara State Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq and Senator Saliu Mustapha ahead of 2027

The council, meeting at the Emir’s palace, said it is building on earlier mediation efforts led by traditional and religious leaders

It warned that continued division between the two politicians could cost the region federal projects and political influence if not urgently resolved

Ilorin, Kwara state - The Ilorin Emirate Political Advisory Council has said it is working to reconcile Kwara State Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazak and Senator Saliu Mustapha amid concerns over strains in their political relationship ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The council disclosed the move after an emergency meeting held at the palace of the Emir of Ilorin, Dr Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, in Ilorin.

Governor Abdulrazaq and Senator Mustapha are seen as key political figures in Kwara Central amid growing calls for unity ahead of the 2027 elections. Photo credit: @RealAARahman

Source: Twitter

Speaking to journalists after the meeting, the council’s national coordinator, Dr Yakub Yahaya Oloriegbe, said both men were regarded as leading figures of the Ilorin Emirate, adding that efforts were underway to restore unity in the interest of the community.

He said the latest intervention builds on earlier reconciliation efforts already initiated by the Emir.

“You will recall that there was an earlier reconciliation effort championed by our father, the Emir of Ilorin, which was led by the late Chief Imam of Ilorin Emirate, Dr Muhammad Bashir Solihu,” he said.

We're building on earlier mediation efforts - Oloriegbe

Oloriegbe noted that the previous peace initiative involved a wide range of respected religious and community leaders, which the council now intends to build upon.

According to him, the earlier committee included Islamic scholars and prominent stakeholders such as Sheikh Habeeb Abdullahi Al-Ilory, Mudir Markaz, Agege; Sheikh Abdulkadir Kamaldeen Al-Adaby, Khakifa Adabiyah; former Secretary to the Kwara State Government, Alhaji Sheu Gafar; and the National President of the Ilorin Emirate Descendants Progressive Union, ACG Abdulmumini Abdulmalik (Rtd), among others.

“We are building on those earlier efforts, and we intend to move quickly on the matter,” he added.

Group warns over political consequences

The council’s Secretary, Lt Col. Abubakar Edun (Rtd), warned that continued tension between the two politicians could have wider consequences for the Ilorin Emirate.

He said the disagreement had already affected access to federal projects and political appointments.

“The two are among the finest sons of this community. Unfortunately, the cracks in their relationship have cost the emirate several multi-billion naira federal projects and appointments,” said Saliu Mustapha.

"And if care isn't taken, it could cost us even more in the forthcoming elections. May God forbid it."

“We have realised that if decisive steps are not taken, it is the Ilorin Emirate that will continue to bear the consequences.”

After the meeting, council members also inspected the ongoing pavilion project at the forecourt of the Emir’s palace, commending the Kwara State Government for the quality of work done at the site.

Talks of reconciliation continue as stakeholders move to mend relations between Governor Abdulrazaq and Senator Mustapha. Photo credit: @RealMallamSaliu

Source: Twitter

Saliu Mustapha joins Kwara governorship race

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Senator Saliu Mustapha officially joined the race for the 2027 governorship election in Kwara state after submitting his Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The lawmaker who is currently representing Kwara Central Senatorial District formally completed the process as part of preparations for the APC governorship primary ahead of the next electoral cycle.

Announcing the development on his verified social media pages, Mustapha described the submission as a key milestone in his political ambition to govern the state.

Source: Legit.ng