President Bola Tinubu has appointed the DG/CEO of the Maryam Babangida National Centre for Women Development

According to a statement from the office of the SGF on Thursday, May 14, the president also constituted the board members of the centre, which contains five women

However, the report of the appointment has got Nigerians talking, as it came amid the criticism of the president by the opposition and their supporters

President Bola Tinubu has reportedly approved the appointment of Adedayo Laniyi as the new director general and chief executive officer of the Maryam Babangida National Centre for Women Development on Thursday, May 14.

The development was conveyed in a letter signed by Senator George Akume, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, and issued by Ibrahim Kana, the permanent secretary of the General Services Office. The statement further said that the appointment took effect from April 18, 2020.

President Bola Tinubu appoints Adedayo Laniyi as the DG and CEO of the Maryam Babangida National Centre for Women Development Centre Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

According to the statement, which was issued by Chris Ugwuegbulam, the head of information and public relations, the appointment was in line with Section 7 (1) and (3) of the National Centre for Women Development (Amendment) Act, 2023.

Also, the president approved the constitution of the members of the centre's governing council, which included Princess Joan Jummai Idonije as the chairman of the governing council. Other members are Lois Auta, Jamila Sarki, Aisha Baiyee, Jumoke Okoya-Thomas, and Princess Anne Agom-Eze.

The president then congratulated the appointees and extended his best wishes to them. Tinubu has made numerous appointments since his emergence as the president of Nigeria. This move has been viewed as a political gain, especially from the opposition leaders and their supporters.

The report of the appointment has started generating reactions from Nigerians. Below are some of their comments:

Zino Tips commended the president's move:

"The appointment of Adedayo Benjamin Laniyi as Director General of the MBNCWD signifies a continued focus on institutional leadership within the women’s development sector. Governed by the 2023 Amendment Act, this four-year term alongside the newly constituted Governing Council led by Princess Joan Jummai Idonije will be instrumental in executing federal gender empowerment and research mandates."

Aonation said it was an appointment period in the country:

"Another political appointment season, hoping competence actually comes first this time."

Joendrick commented on Tinubu's absence from the country:

"I still don't understand the use of Shettima in Nigeria because I still remember each time Buhari is not in Nigeria, Osibanjo was in charge, but the reverse is the case in the Tinubu regime. Why?"

Photizo Resources commented:

"She's coming to share a few sewing machines, kitchen utensils, rice, abada, etc."

You can read more comments on the appointment on X here:

Source: Legit.ng