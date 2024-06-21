The house of representatives candidate of the PDP for Dekina/Bassa federal constituency in the 2023 elections, Austin Okai, has claimed that Yahaya Bello is currently hiding in Kogi state

Legit.ng recalls that the anti-graft agency had in April declared Bello wanted for alleged N80.2 billion

Okai claims that the former presidential aspirant is being shielded by current Governor Usman Ododo

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics and public journalism in Nigeria.

Lokoja, Kogi state - A human rights activist and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) member, Usman Austin Okai, has said Yahaya Bello is hiding in the Kogi government house.

Legit.ng reports that Bello, the immediate past governor of Kogi state, is wanted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for alleged fraud.

Yahaya Bello is wanted for money laundering charges. Photo credits: Alhaji Yahaya Bello, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission

Source: Facebook

The chairman of the EFCC, Ola Olukoyede, claimed that an investigation by the anti-graft agency revealed that the embattled former governor withdrew $720,000 from the state’s coffers to pay his child’s school fees.

Bello denied the allegation and accused Olukoyede of lying.

Since a failed attempt to arrest him in Abuja, the present location of the All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain remains a mystery.

In a statement on Friday, June 21, the PDP chieftain alleged that Ododo played a role in “helping Bello evade the EFCC by whisking him away from Benghazi Street Zone 4 in Abuja.”

The Nigerian Tribune noted Okai's revelation.

The statement partly reads:

“It is widely believed that Bello is currently hiding in the Kogi state government house, where he is being protected by the governor.

“The truth remains that Ododo is allegedly being directed by Yahaya Bello from a hidden location."

More to read on Yahaya Bello

Court throws out Yahaya Bello's suit

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Court of Appeal, Abuja division, issued an order stopping the contempt suit filed by Bello against Olu Olukoyede, the chairman of the EFCC.

A three-member panel of the appellate court, led by Joseph Oyewole, gave the order after taking an ex-parte application from the EFCC chairman’s lawyer, Jibrin Okutepa.

Source: Legit.ng