Sophia Chisom, Emmanuel Kanaga emerged winners of the Best Digital Content Creator category at the 12th AMVCA

The category reflected the growing influence of digital storytelling in African entertainment scene

Johnnie Walker Blonde backed young filmmakers and digital creators during the awards week

LAGOS, Nigeria — Content creators Sophia Chisom, popularly known as Soso, and Emmanuel Kanaga won the Best Digital Content Creator award at the 12th edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA), underlining the growing influence of online storytelling in African entertainment.

The category, once considered a fringe segment of the awards, has gained wider prominence as digital creators continue to shape audience engagement through short-form videos, skits and social media storytelling.

Kanaga and Soso win big at AMVCA 12. Credit: Real Sophy, @Kanaga Jnr

Source: Instagram

Nominees included Taaooma, Elozonam Ogbolu, Genoveva Umeh, Steve Chuks, Akwaman, Benedict Ehimare Oriaifo, Destiny Ogie Osarewinda, and Emmanuel Kanaga with Sophia Chisom.

Industry watchers say the increasing recognition for digital creators reflects changing audience habits and the growing intersection between film, television and social media content.

The shift has been building over recent years, with projects such as Iyo Prosper Adokiye’s 2025 winner We Listen, We Don’t Judge (Bible Edition) and Layi Wasabi’s courtroom skits drawing attention to the storytelling potential of short-form online content.

Johnnie Walker Blonde backs creators, filmmakers

Johnnie Walker Blonde, which sponsored the Best Digital Content Creator category, also used the AMVCA week to spotlight emerging filmmakers and young content creators.

The brand’s activities began on May 6 with a Young Filmmakers Day masterclass at the Multichoice office in Lagos, where emerging storytellers were introduced to the business side of filmmaking.

It also launched a pre-event social media series featuring nominees and influencers in short-form videos aimed at building anticipation ahead of the awards ceremony.

Actors and influencers, including Genoveva Umeh and Enioluwa Adeoluwa featured in the campaign, reflecting the growing use of social-first storytelling in entertainment promotion.

Speaking on the brand’s involvement, Ifeoma Agu, Group Head of Culture, Influencers and Advocacy at Diageo South, West and Central Africa, said the initiative reflected broader shifts within the entertainment industry.

“What we are seeing across African entertainment today is a new generation of storytellers redefining how culture is created, shared, and experienced. The lines between film, digital content, and social storytelling are becoming increasingly fluid, and that shift is creating exciting new pathways for creativity and audience connection,” Agu said.

“Johnnie Walker Blonde exists at the intersection of culture, self-expression, and social energy, hence this partnership is ultimately about recognizing progress - not just in the industry, but in the evolving ways audiences engage with stories today. We are proud to be supporting emerging filmmakers and digital creators at this year’s AMVCA as our focus has been on championing creators who are shaping conversations, building communities, and elevating African storytelling in fresh, disruptive and dynamic ways.”

How content creators became the real stars of AMVCA 2026. Credit: Real Sophy

Source: Instagram

Online engagement extends beyond awards night

At the main event, the brand introduced interactive red carpet activities hosted by Jay on Air, including a Nollywood-themed charades segment that generated online engagement beyond the live broadcast.

The clips circulated widely on social media, extending conversations around the awards ceremony beyond television audiences and into digital spaces.

As the 2026 AMVCA concluded, much of the discussion surrounding the awards continued online, highlighting the expanding role of digital creators in shaping African entertainment and audience culture.

Tosin Silverdam on AMVCA snubbing Funke Akindele

Legit.ng had reported that Tosin Silverdam had shared a video about the recently concluded AMVCA award, which took place on Saturday, May 9, 2026.

The award ceremony had a lot of celebrities in attendance, who showcased their elegant outfits on the red carpet.

However, Funke Akindele, who got up to six nominations for Behind the Scenes, didn't win any award at the event.

Source: Legit.ng