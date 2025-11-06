A Nigerian man shared a list of 31 US lawmakers who support President Trump to stop bad people from hurting Christians in Nigeria.

The US President said he might send soldiers to Nigeria if the alleged killings of Christians do not stop, and lawmakers agree with him

When the list was shared online, many Nigerians saw it, and people are talking about how the US is standing with Christians in Nigeria

A Nigerian man has exposed the list of 31 US lawmakers who are in support of US President Donald Trump's plan to carry out military actions in Nigeria against terrorists amid the alleged genocide of Christians.

This was contained in a post made available on his page via a popular social media platform, X, formerly Twitter.

US lawmakers stand with Trump over Nigeria Christian genocide. Photo source: Twitter/jcokechukwu/realDonaldTrump/officialBAT

Man reacts as lawmakers back Trump’s threat

The individual took to his page to share screenshots of a long list containing the names of US lawmakers who have spoken up against the alleged genocide of Christians in Nigeria.

This comes just days after the US President threatened the Nigerian government, calling for an immediate end to the alleged killing of Christians, or he would be forced to send the military to the country to end the terrorists behind the acts.

Amid this, a young man took to his page on social media to share an update.

According to a post he made available on his page @jcokechukwu via a popular social media platform, X, formerly Twitter, he mentioned that some lawmakers in the US Congress are in support of Trump's planned action in Nigeria.

On his page, he wrote:

"Please don’t rush, take your time and see the full list of the members of Congress in support of President Trump’s proposed action in Nigeria."

"Things are moving faster than many had anticipated and it’s becoming a whirlwind. This can only be God."

As he shared this, he added screenshots of a post made available on a US-based website.

On the said webpage, the names of 31 lawmakers who are in support of ending the alleged genocide of Christians in Nigeria were published in a press release.

The name and brief statement made by each lawmaker are below:

Chairman Robert Aderholt:

“Nigeria has become the most dangerous place in the world for Christians. President Trump’s commitment to end the Christian genocide in Nigeria and his designation of Nigeria as a Country of Particular Concern gives hope to the people of Nigeria. This persecution of Christians must end.”

Whip Tom Emmer said:

"God bless President Trump for standing up and protecting Christians around the globe. The United States finally has a leader who is unafraid to do what’s right."

Congresswoman Lisa McClain said:

“The brutal persecution and genocide of Christians in Nigeria is a moral outrage and a crime against humanity. This evil demands action, not silence. I commend President Trump for his courage to declare this genocide and hold those responsible to account."

Congressman Josh Brecheen said:

“I am truly grateful to President Trump for bringing awareness to this genocide in Nigeria and urge everyone to pray for our Christian brothers and sisters there. No country should allow this to continue and the international community should use economic leverage to demand a course correction!”

Congresswoman Mary Miller said:

"The persecution of Christians in Nigeria is an unspeakable evil that demands our full attention and immediate action. I stand strongly with President Trump and my colleagues in Congress who are working to hold the Nigerian government accountable and demand protection for Christian communities under attack."

Congressman Mark Alford said:

"The ongoing brutal attacks against Christians in Nigeria should shake every American to the core. I strongly support President Trump's action and will work with my House Republican colleagues to stay actively engaged and ensure targeted Christian communities receive real protection."

Virginia Foxx said:

“All persons have the right to practice their religion free of persecution. It is paramount that the government of Nigeria upholds this right and protects its Christian citizens who are being unjustly targeted for their beliefs.”

US lawmakers join Trump in call for protection of Christians in Nigeria. Photo source: Twitter/realDonaldTrump/officialBAT

Congressman John Moolenaar said:

"President Trump is right to designate Nigeria as a Country of Particular Concern in response to the disturbing violence against Christians at the hands of terrorists. America must continue speaking out against these atrocities and work with Nigeria to protect innocent lives and uphold religious freedom."

Gary Palmer said:

"Nigeria's genocide of Christians is unacceptable, and the United Nations has failed by not addressing these egregious acts."

Congressman Chris Smith noted:

“President Trump’s decisive action is a powerful step forward in holding the Nigerian government accountable for its complicity in the unchecked murder, ra.pe, and torture of Christians."

Don Bacon said:

"I condemn the escalating and systematic violence against Christians in Nigeria. Thousands of Christian believers have been slau.ghtered in their villages, churches, and homes by armed Christian-hating extremists."

Andy Biggs said:

“The persecution of Christians in Nigeria is a moral outrage. No government should turn a blind eye to innocent men, women, and children being sla.ughtered for their faith, and the world cannot look away while believers are hunted."

Sheri Biggs said:

“I fully support President Trump’s designation of Nigeria as a Country of Particular Concern, and I’m praying for my brothers and sisters in Christ who are being targeted simply for their faith."

Gus Bilirakis said:

"God bless President Trump, Congressman Mario Diaz-Balart, and Senator Ted Cruz for their principled leadership in addressing escalating religious persecution in Nigeria."

John Carter said:

“Religious freedom is a sacred right, and the persecution of Christians in Nigeria is horrific. I stand with the President in designating Nigeria as a Country of Particular Concern, and Congress should be united in this effort."

Ben Cline said:

"The persecution of Christians anywhere is a threat to religious freedom everywhere. I fully support the President’s decision to designate Nigeria as a Country of Particular Concern and will continue working with my colleagues to ensure these targeted Christian communities receive the attention and aid they need."

Glenn Grothman said:

“I am shocked by the horrific attack on Christians in Nigeria. This violence has been severely underrecognized, and far more attention must be brought to these atrocities, so the Christians of Nigeria are better protected."

Andy Harris said:

“The persecution of Christians in Nigeria is unacceptable. No one should face violence or discrimination for their faith."

Richard Hudson said:

“The world cannot look away while Christians are targeted and killed in Nigeria."

Barry Loudermilk said:

“The persecution and killing of Christians in Nigeria is appalling and evil."

Mark Messmer said:

“I applaud President Trump for designating Nigeria as a Country of Particular Concern to take an important step in confronting the ongoing massacre of Christians and innocent Nigerian citizens. For far too long, thugs and extremist militants have slau.ghtered the most vulnerable while the world ignored the devastation."

Barry Moore said:

“Around the globe, more than 380 million Christians face high levels of persecution and discrimination for their faith in Christ. We see this on the largest scale in Nigeria where Christians are being targeted, churches are being burned, and families are living in fear simply because of their faith."

Riley Moore said:

“More than 7,000 Christians have been killed in Nigeria just this year - that's 35 Christians martyred for their faith every day. I am thankful President Trump made the decision to designate Nigeria as a Country of Particular Concern, and that the President asked me to lead the investigation into this horrific persecution in Congress."

Greg Murphy, M.D. said:

“Christians in Nigeria are being murdered for their faith by Islamic extremists, in addition to the destruction of churches and farmland. I applaud President Trump’s commitment to defending the innocent from persecution and violence."

Bob Onder said:

“For years, Christians in Nigeria have faced unspeakable violence; churches burned, villages raided, women and children kidnapped, enslaved and murdered. This is a human tragedy, and I have been outspoken in my support of President Trump’s efforts to end this genocide."

August Pfluger said:

“We must stand against the unjust persecution of Christians in Nigeria who are being brutally murdered simply for their faith. As a Christian myself, this is personal and I will not stay silent while men, women, and children are targeted for what they believe. This senseless violence must end peacefully.”

Keith Self said:

"More Christians are killed in Nigeria than in all other countries combined, and the Federal Republic of Nigeria has done too little to prevent the routine massacres."

Tim Walberg said:

“As a Christian and former pastor, I am deeply concerned about attacks on religious freedom around the world, including the horrific persecution of Christians in Nigeria. I applaud President Trump for taking decisive action to defend religious freedom by designating Nigeria as a Country of Particular Concern."

Bruce Westerman said:

“The attack on religious freedom we have seen unfolding in Nigeria resonates on a deeply personal level, not only because of my own faith, but because as freedom-loving Americans we stand boldly for rights granted to us by God and our Constitution. I wholeheartedly condemn Boko Haram and any other group that commits religious persecution, particularly the brutal violence, kidnappings, and destruction of communities that are carried out in the name of twisted ideology."

Marlin Stutzman said:

"It is the responsibility of the United States to protect religious freedom worldwide. Christians are being relentlessly tortured and murdered in Nigeria and designating it a Country of Particular Concern is a much-needed first step."

As the screenshot of the said post, which shows the names and brief statements of the US lawmakers, was shared, many Nigerians stormed the comment page to react to it.

Reactions as lawmakers back Trump’s threat

Okoma PJ

@OkomaPj63989 said:

"It's over."

@NECHEREM____ wrote:

"The Nigerian government really thinks propaganda will solve everything lol. These people did their own investigation and documented everything, they once sent the Nigerian government a terror alert warning about terrorist movements buh it was ignored, days later they stuck."

@pocketbrainn added:

"The now foolish and disgraced Nigerian politicians think the US is joking. The whole event is being put out in real time, yet this unserious FG thinks otherwise. I sorry for them."

@BrotherAghama stressed:

"Since BAT has vowed not to order the Nigerian military to exterminate those deranged and demonized Islamic terrorists operating in the country for political reasons, the US Government's intervention via its military is highly welcomed by all sane, sensible & patriotic Nigerians."

@elaig_john noted:

"Nigeria politicians think US work with propagandas, long before now, they have gathered their data and nothing will stop them."

@UbaksoniClu shared:

POTUS Donald Trump and the members of the Congress have in their possessions evidences which even the Nigerian Government and the Nigerian Intelligence Agency doesn’t know about the killing of defenseless Nigerians by Jihadists."

@ijeomanwaf89148 said:

"J.c. Ikechukwu, I thank God for a brother like you. God bless you more for all the these vital informations. Much love!!!!"

