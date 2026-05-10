A young Nigerian man who left secondary school about 15 years ago decided to sit for the UTME for the first time

In a now-viral post shared via his official account, he disclosed that he was reluctant to write due to lack of academic zeal

However, he finally wrote the examination after many years without even reading once and he shared his result online

A Nigerian man who had been out of secondary school for around fifteen years decided to return to the examination hall and sit the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination for the first time.

The post attracted attention after he shared details of his experience and result on social media.

Man shares his UTME result after writing examination without preparation. Photo credit: @sweetboi/X.

Source: Twitter

Man writes UTME in 2026 after 15 years

The update was posted via his official X account @sweetboi, where he explained the circumstances surrounding his decision.

He stated that he had long been hesitant about taking the exam because he lost interest in academic pursuits and did not intend to return to school.

Despite this reluctance, he eventually registered and completed the examination after a lengthy gap since leaving school.

According to him, he did not join any preparatory class or read beforehand as his focus had been on running a business during the years.

He added that his participation was only motivated by a sense of necessity, stating that he felt compelled to explore available options for moving forward.

He later disclosed his score online, noting that he had obtained an aggregate score of 204.

In his words:

"I left secondary school 15yrs ago I just wrote my first jamb that I was reluctant to write BC true true I no won go school again but person must look for one way to jakpa. I didn't even read for once BC I was doing business but I scored 204."

Man posts his UTME aggregate score, says he didn't read. Photo credit: @sweetboi/X.

Source: Twitter

UTME students share their experiences

Several Nigerians who also wrote the examination in 2026 have been sharing their experiences online.

@Mary said:

"Jamb really Shenk me gan, I wasn’t expecting the score they gave me. Jamb na by luck no be by who sabi book true true. Still grateful sha."

@Clara said:

"Like av written since Saturday and everybody has seen results except me the fact that nobody is even saying the same tin as me is wat is scaring me it's Asif am the only one that has not seen."

@_Doyin said:

"My cousin brother wey no read anything sat for his own yesterday and scored 213! Mind you he wrote maths, came back telling me it was so difficult. Everybody still dey shock sey he pass. My mom was so happy he passed."

@ℓøw-кëy said:

"This exam is simple Fr I scored 268 without opening any book last year (phy, che math planning on writing this year again I will only read the novel."

@Niffy added:

"Jamb ain’t really hard. It is overhyped but honestly my own will be about doing a lot of cbt practice. Do a lot of it. Finish all your past questions. Reading without practice is waste of time."

See the post below:

Nigerian lady rewrites JAMB exam

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady posted how she wrote JAMB three times and improved her scores from 238 to a significant score as a commercial student.

She celebrated her 2026 UTME result on social media, while her mother joyfully shared the news with neighbours.

Source: Legit.ng