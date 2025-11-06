A Nigerian man reacted online after watching Trump’s new video about the alleged genocide against Christians in Nigeria

He only shared his own thoughts and warned people that this was already Trump’s third message to the Nigerian government

Many Nigerians rushed to comment after he posted the video to react to the statement made by the powerful leader

A Nigerian man has reacted as the president of the United States, Donald Trump, issued a third warning to the Nigerian government and the Boko Haram terrorists over alleged claims of genocide against Christians.

This is contained in a post made available on a popular social media platform, X, formerly Twitter.

Man reacts as Trump drops fresh warning

The US president could be heard in the video declaring an immediate step taken by some lawmakers in the US to look into the issue of the alleged genocide in Nigeria.

A Nigerian man who watched the video took to his page to react.

According to a post he made on his page, @Morris_Monye, via the popular social media platform X, formerly Twitter, he mentioned that the US president meant business and revealed that Trump had issued yet another warning.

Taking to his media page, he wrote:

"President Donald Trump means business. This is his 3rd warning."

He made the statement and shared a video of the United States president speaking about the alleged genocide in Nigeria while giving an immediate order to two US lawmakers.

Trump's statement in the video read:

"Christianity is facing an existential threat in Nigeria, thousands and thousands of Christians are being killed. Radical Islamists are responsible for this mass slau.ghter."

"I am hereby making Nigeria a country of particular concern, that's a legal definition. When the Christians or any such group is slaugh.tered, like is happening in Nigeria - 3,100 versus 4,476 worldwide, what horrible numbers."

"I am asking Congressman Moore together with Chairman Tim Cole and the House Appropriations Committee to immediately look into this matter and to report back to me. And I mean, like, immediately."

"The United States cannot stand by while such atrocities are happening in Nigeria and numerous other countries. It's not only in Nigeria, it's all over. We stand ready, willing, and able to save our great Christian population around the world."

"This is not going to happen. The killing of Christians is not going to happen."

He made several other statements about his plans in the video.

As the post made its way online, concerned individuals stormed the comment page to share their thoughts.

Reactions as Trump drops fresh warning

@blissfulplayer said:

"He should put words to action already, So all these imposters know he’s da.mn serious!!!!"

@Kingsurchman101 stressed:

"They are coming for terrorists. That's what we have been praying for since. The APC government still playing propaganda on this issue won't know what hit them."

@NonyOkafor noted:

"I think I understand his position in this. His Christian brothers and sisters are being killed, and he wants it to stop. If you, as a Muslim leader, think your brothers are also affected,you can fight for them. His interest is only for his Christian family."

@Viktorcruzkent stressed:

"For me I don’t see anything wrong in Nigeria government allowing him to drop a dirty Mike in sambisa Forrest just one and our nightmare will be over . ask yourself this question do you think the Nigeria government dont have bomb to drop on this boys but the bomb in ikeja chilling."

@LecturasASolas write:

"He didn't stop the massacres in Syria. If he really meant business he would have acted already, instead of repeatedly warning as with Iran, Venezuela, etc...And by the way, someone should brief him about the fact that isn't only taking place in Nigeria but in Sudan, Congo, etc.."

@ogbesson added:

"This should be his 3rd and final warning."

@akinz03 shares:

"This administration should engage in diplomatic engagement to resolve the issue with Trump, while also making genuine efforts to end the incessant, wanton killing of Nigerians. They’re committing a blunder by deploying their attack Twitter dogs against Trump."

@iamtyyyyyy noted:

"Any serious govt or country especially a struggling third world, will be very optimistic to work and collaborate with the United States to combat its terrorism problem after about 3 decades of fighting and still fighting! Instead, the nigerian govt is feeling threatened by USA!"

@brideinchrist noted:

"Why is Nigeria ignoring the slau.ghter of Christians? This country has been predominantly ruled by Muslims? Enough is enough if they won’t protect the Christians then God bless Donald Trump for saying enough is enough that’s enough for me."

@Skipo_txt said:

"He is not warning...dark clouds are gathering and the precision will be as have never seen before. I support his moves to root out all these terror groups. Nigeria has become a terror sponsors state that needs to be checked now. It is not a warning."

