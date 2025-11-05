A post shared by a Nigerian man trended online because of what he said concerning US President Donald Trump

The man shared the opportunity Nigeria would have if Trump intervened in Nigerian security matters

This came after Donald Trump claimed a record number of Christians were being killed in Nigeria, and he was coming to stop it

A Nigerian man, Eniola Afolabi, has shared his thoughts on the planned intervention of the United States in Nigeria’s security.

His post followed a threat issued by the American president, Donald Trump, telling Nigeria that his country might step in to resolve lingering security challenges.

A Nigerian man shares what Nigeria would gain from Trump's planned intervention. Photo: Facebook/Eniola Afolabi, Getty Images/ Andrew Harnik

On his Facebook page, the man shared the opportunity that Trump’s intervention in Nigeria would provide for the country.

According to him, the US intervention would be God’s best opportunity to wipe out the attackers.

The post read:

"Till date United States still remain our major arms suppliers with multi billion dollar deals still on ground maintain by the current administration so where is the China or Brics news coming Brazil and India who are the founding nations of Brics remains US strong allies even Egypt the highest beneficiary of US AIDS in Africa is a member and they are not having issues with them.

"The other narrative is that of the Obidients, it is true that sadly they are latching on to it for political gains but it never started from them even if they claimed it for non existing political weight.

"The fact remains that there have been intense lobby groups presenting documented evidence to evangelical Christians in America who are the main backbone of Donald Trump. The sponsors and backers of these killings are influential people well known to them so they have damaging evidence which has been shared. Many Nigerians know this too well.

"The fact of the matter is there will not be a boot on the ground in Nigeria except something out of this world happens because Donald Trump's body language doesn't suggest regime change in any way so no need to panic, however there can be targeted strikes against these fundamentalists. The United States Department of War is very active around Venezuela and Colombia where they undertake periodic strikes to prevent drugs entering into America.

"God so much loves our president and Nigeria because the threat provides the best opportunity for him to viciously attack all these attackers and bandits something that has been difficult to achieve for some political reasons in Nigeria. He has started with diplomatic engagement which is absolutely great he must however finish it on the field. God bless Nigeria."

Reactions trail man’s post on Trump’s threat

Femi Okenla said:

"You addressed the crux of the matter… Tinubu should diplomatically latch on the opportunity to address the issue of “self-inflicted” insecurity in Nigeria."

Adeojo Akinkunmi Oladele said:

“He must however finish it on the field”. This is very loud sir. I hope it gets to the field."

Omeoga Chigozie Anselem said:

"True talk my brother. I respect your critical analytical skills."

A Nigerian man speaks his mind on Trump's planned intervention. Photo: Andrew Harnik

