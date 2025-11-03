A Nigerian lawyer has reacted to Donald Trump’s threat to send soldiers to Nigeria, explaining what the law says about one country interfering in another’s affairs

In a viral TikTok video, she broke down the legal side of Trump’s statement and mentioned the only conditions that could make such an action lawful

Her explanation has stirred mixed reactions online, as many Nigerians shared their opinions on Trump’s claim

A Nigerian lawyer has finally explained what the law says regarding the right of one country to interfere in another, amid the threat made by the US president, Donald Trump, to send soldiers to Nigeria to end what he called a Christian genocide.

The US president, in a lengthy statement, claimed there is genocide against Christians in Nigeria and urged the government to act fast, warning that the United States might be forced to intervene.

Nigerian lawyer reacts to Trump’s threat

After his statement, the president of Nigeria, Bola Tinubu, dismissed the genocide claims while explaining that his administration recognizes all faiths in the country and remains committed to promoting unity.

In the middle of this, a Nigerian lawyer took to social media to give a breakdown of what the law says about such threats made by the president of the United States.

According to a post she made on her TikTok page, @benedicta.wokocha, she explained that it is illegal for any country in the world to invade another. However, she noted that this could become legal if certain steps are followed.

In her statement, she mentioned that there are only two situations in which another country can interfere in the affairs of a sovereign nation, whether militarily or otherwise.

She listed the first as self-defense, and the second as matters involving the United Nations.

In her TikTok video, she made some statements which read in part:

“Does America have the right to invade Nigeria and meddle in her internal affairs?"

"Let’s find out. Under international laws, Article 2 of the United Nations Charter, every state is sovereign. That is the principle of territorial sovereignty, which prohibits the use of force against another country.

"This means that no country, including the United States, has the legal right to meddle in the internal affairs of another country except in two situations.”

She then highlighted the two circumstances that could permit such actions:

"1. Self-defense, 2. Mass atrocities like genocide and crimes against humanity.”

She explained further:

“Genocide is the intentional killing of an ethnic, racial, or religious group, such as Christians."

"Sovereignty entails responsibility, meaning every state must protect its population from genocide and crimes against humanity."

"If a state fails to do so, and peaceful means of resolution also fail, the international community through the United Nations, may intervene with the use of military force, but only with authorization from the UN Security Council.”

Speaking about the United States, she continued:

“America cannot unlawfully invade Nigeria on its own unless the UN Security Council authorizes it."

"Any form of foreign invasion without UN authorization on Nigeria is a crime of aggression and a violation of international and domestic laws."

"So if they intend to address the alleged genocide crisis, due process must be followed to validate any action and de-escalate the situation.”

As she made the statement, concerned individuals stormed the comment section of her post to share their thoughts.

Reactions as lawyer speaks on Trump’s statement

jennifer0aniston001 wrote:

"If them come watin them do Lybia go worst pass us if them come we should solve our problems ourselves we the citizens need to wake up and stop looking for engagement."

TONALEYO JACKSON noted:

"Did the UN agree before US invaded Iran?"

smithkings945 stressed:

"Charge and bail lawyers everywhere."

Sonofmercy shared:

"US have been invading hundreds of countries and all we do is keep quiet and even support them, now they want to invade us we are now knowing the meaning of sovereignty."

ojemba enweilo2 added:

"That’s non of our business the American must come in for peace."

Naritek wrote:

"At this point, force is allowed, Nigeria is almost dexd, we are tired of the evil from the political rulers."

I.B stressed:

"All this one no concern B2 and trump."

WORLD YOUTH PRESIDENT shared:

"great Nigeria youth great, make we all rise now to fight this bandit and this US government that is coming so to make things worst for us they are not coming to help us great Nigeria youth great, let us fix our country now, great Nigeria youth great."

Ige Olumuyiwa added:

"Hmm. You are doing well my sister, but international law is very weak when it concerns the big countries like the US, Russia,etc."

wizzy noted:

"Why u guys never use the legal right to fight for the killing or stop it for all dis while."

Jason said:

"This is about power not law or legality."

