A man on TikTok shared an important message to Nigerians about a serious situation involving the US and the country.

He warned people to be careful and pay attention to what is happening, and not to allow Trump to enter the country

In the video, he explained that the situation is important and everyone should take it seriously before it is too late

An oyibo man has sent an important message to Nigerians regarding the threat from US President Donald Trump to the president of the country over the alleged genocide against Christians.

Trump had issued a statement, claiming there is an alleged genocide in Nigeria and urging the government to immediately put an end to it, or he would send soldiers to stop the terrorists behind the act.

Man claims Trump’s threat isn’t about war

Shortly after his threat, the Nigerian government, under the leadership of Bola Tinubu, immediately sent a message to the US President, explaining that all faiths are recognized in the country and that Nigeria does not support any genocide. They also requested the support of the US government to help end all forms of insecurity in the country.

Trump's statement has since caught the attention of individuals, who have reacted differently to his threat. Amid this, an oyibo man has made a statement, warning Nigerians about Trump’s plan.

According to a post he made available on his page, @yosin.6, the individual mentioned that Trump isn’t interested in helping Nigeria but wants to do so because he needs one thing, which he identified as Nigeria’s oil.

In the TikTok video, he explained that nobody helps anyone for free and added that the people of Nigeria should know that Trump wants their oil.

He sent a message to Nigerians in his video, warning about Trump’s alleged plan.

Oyibo man sends message to Nigerians

In his TikTok video, he said:

"I'm not gonna lie, Donald Trump does not want war with Nigeria. Bro, he's lying, he's just interested in Nigeria oil. Nobody helps you for free, nobody helps for free. If he enters Nigeria, Nigeria bye hye."

He mentioned that Trump is definitely after something and would not help Nigerians for free. He alleged that the US President is interested in the country’s oil and warned that if he is allowed into the nation, a lot could happen.

