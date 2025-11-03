American rapper Nicki Minaj’s post about Christians in Nigeria earned her attention from Washington

US Ambassador to the United Nations, Mike Waltz, invited the rapper for a high-level discussion

Social media users reacted as politics and pop culture collide in an unexpected twist

Trinidad-born American rapper Nicki Minaj has caught the attention of the United States government following her viral post condemning the alleged persecution of Christians in Nigeria.

The move comes shortly after US President Donald Trump officially listed Nigeria as a “country of particular concern” over reported attacks on Christians by Islamist groups.

The 12-time Grammy nominee took to her X (formerly Twitter) page to share her thoughts after the U.S. declaration, thanking God for the religious freedom enjoyed in America.

The singer further expressed deep concern for believers in Nigeria, saying no one should suffer or die because of their faith.

Her post quickly gained traction across social media, with fans praising her courage to speak up on such a sensitive global issue.

Many Nigerians also flooded her page, thanking her for using her platform to draw international attention to their plight.

Following her post, the United States Ambassador to the United Nations, Mike Waltz, publicly responded, commending the rapper for her empathy and influence.

Waltz wrote:

“I would love to speak with you in more depth about what our administration is doing to protect Christians’ freedoms all over the world. We can’t allow this to continue. Every sister and brother of Christ must band together and say, ‘Enough!’”

According to reports, Waltz extended an open invitation to Minaj for a discussion on how public figures can play a role in defending religious freedom globally.

