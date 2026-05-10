Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso has expressed delight over his participation in the inaugural national convention of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC)

Kwankwaso stated that he wholeheartedly endorsed the NDC’s "bold decision" to zone its presidential ticket to southern Nigeria

Kwankwaso, a new member of the NDC, has an influential following in Kano state, and some parts of northern Nigeria

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Kano, Kano State - Rabiu Kwankwaso, former governor of Kano, has thanked Peter Obi and the Obidient Movement "for adding colour and enthusiasm" to the recently-held Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC’s) national convention.

Kwankwaso made the remarks following the opposition party's event in Abuja on Saturday, May 9.

Rabiu Kwankwaso commends Peter Obi and the Obidient Movement for 'adding colour and enthusiasm to the NDC national convention in Abuja'. Photo credit: @PeterObi

Source: Twitter

Obi, former governor of Anambra state, is a member of the NDC and a presidential aspirant in the 2027 elections.

Kwankwaso hails Obi, Obidient Movement

Kwankwaso wrote on his verified X (formerly Twitter) handle on Sunday, May 10:

"I was delighted to participate in the historic maiden national convention of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC). The event brought together party members from across the country in a powerful display of unity and a shared commitment to deepening democracy in Nigeria. I wholeheartedly endorsed the party’s bold decision to zone its presidential ticket to southern Nigeria for a four-year term, a move that strengthens national cohesion and equity.

"I commend the National Leader, Senator Seriake Dickson, for delivering a well-organised and impactful convention. I also extend my sincere appreciation to fellow party members, particularly my brother, His Excellency Peter Obi, and the Obidient Movement, for adding colour and enthusiasm to the occasion. Together, we will restore hope, promote unity, and deliver a better future for our nation."

Kwankwaso's message, shared on social media, can be viewed on X in full below:

NDC gains momentum ahead 2027 election

The NDC is one of the two newly registered political parties approved by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) ahead of the 2027 elections. The other is the Democratic Leadership Alliance (DLA).

Recently, 17 members of the House of Representatives defected from their respective parties to the NDC. A similar development occurred in the Senate, where the Minority Whip, Tony Nwoye, resigned from the African Democratic Congress (ADC) to join the party.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio also acknowledged the party’s growing influence during the plenary on Thursday, May 8.

Legit.ng reports that the NDC has resolved to zone its presidential ticket for the 2027 election to the south, a move that will favour Obi.

Read more on NDC:

Umeh defects from ADC to NDC

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Victor Umeh, the senator representing Anambra Central, formally announced his defection from the ADC to the NDC, citing prolonged internal disputes and unending litigation within his former party.

In his letter, Umeh said he took the decision after wide consultations with his family, constituents, and supporters.

Source: Legit.ng