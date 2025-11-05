A U.S. soldier became popular online after sharing a video reacting to Donald Trump’s warning to the Nigerian government

The viral video came shortly after Donald Trump spoke about alleged killings of Christians in Nigeria

Many people on social media reacted to the soldier’s post, leaving different comments and opinions

A soldier in the United States Army has gone viral after bragging online about President Donald Trump’s threat to the Nigerian government over alleged genocide.

The individual took to his social media page to show off his muscles, claiming he was coming to save his Christian brothers and sisters following Trump’s warning to Nigeria.

American soldier responds to Trump’s warning on Nigeria. Photo source: Tiktok/fav.nigeriann, Twitter/WhiteHouse/officialBAT

Source: TikTok

American soldier trends over Trump’s threat

This comes just days after Donald Trump called for an end to the alleged genocide in Nigeria, claiming that record numbers of Christians were being killed.

While his statement has not been supported with evidence, Trump suggested that the United States might be forced to take action to protect Christians in Nigeria.

Amid this, a U.S. soldier went viral online after sharing a video of himself flexing his muscles in reaction to Trump’s threat to Nigeria.

According to a post shared via his TikTok handle, @fav.nigeriann, he stated that he was coming for his Christian brothers and sisters.

The caption on his post read:

“Nigeria, wassup? We go soon fall in.”

The statement implied that the U.S. military might soon be deployed to Nigeria.

US soldier makes headlines after reacting to Trump’s message to Nigeria. Photo source: Tiktok/fav.nigeriann

Source: TikTok

Sending a message to Christians in the country, he added:

“Coming for our Christian brothers.”

As the post circulated online, many concerned individuals flooded the comment section to share their thoughts.

Reactions as soldier reacts to Trump's threat

K££D added:

"Bring extra uniform for me. I go wear an follow una commot."

chidex david shared:

"We Dey wait for Una…as long as say Una go drop something for boys."

k아이아my noted:

"omo military boys don get another sharp location honey am in Nigeria for peace keeping mission."

LØrÐ BețHEL noted:

"Abeg help us tell trump to check him map well oh ebonyi no be jos oh."

FARGO wrote:

"Sha make we cook wait for ona so we go entertain Ona before we start war?"

OGBE added:

"U no go follow dem come , ur duty na to day check wether fuel day una military vehicles "

OMONE ADOLPHUS stressed:

"Start from ikorodu abeg i go give you one boy address."

Jebba noted:

"Make una prepare to carry some of us go back US."

I’m emmzy shared:

"Someone said. e be like say this one no know Sam Larry."

James blacq said:

"Just 3 spiritual men don do the entire us army "

Watch the video below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lawyer explained the two legal ways the United States could send troops to Nigeria.

Soldier vows never to fight Nigeria

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a soldier serving under the United Nations peacekeeping mission vowed to resign rather than take part in any military action against Nigeria. The soldier, who hails from Ekiti State, said he would never obey any order, not even from the UN or the United States, that required him to fight his homeland.

He explained that Nigeria remains his pride and source of strength, stressing that he would rather quit the military than raise arms against his own people. His statement drew massive attention online, with many Nigerians praising him for his loyalty and courage.

Source: Legit.ng