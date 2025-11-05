An Ekiti-born Nigerian soldier serving in the UN peacekeeping mission has sent a message to the US President

He described Nigeria as his home and expressed his desire to see issues handled differently by the government

His post gained widespread attention online, sparking discussions on social media after he shared it

A Nigerian man serving as a soldier in the United Nations peacekeeping mission, who recently vowed to resign if ordered to fight in Nigeria, has sent a fresh message to Donald Trump.

The soldier’s statement comes amid threats from the US president to the Nigerian government over claims of genocide in the country.

Soldier sends message to Trump

Trump has claimed that Christians are being killed in large numbers and urged the Nigerian government to immediately put an end to this, warning that the US would be forced to act to protect the lives of Christians in Nigeria.

Meanwhile, Nigerian President Bola Tinubu has clarified to Donald Trump that there is no genocide against Christians in the country, stressing that people of all faiths are recognized and protected. Despite this, the soldier sent a message to Donald Trump.

According to the soldier, Falegan Opeyemi David, in a post on his Facebook page, the Nigerian government will act swiftly to tackle the issue.

He also pleaded with the United States to give Nigerian leaders more time to resolve the matter, adding that Nigeria is his home country and he has its best interest at heart.

His statement reads:

"World president @Donald J. Trump, pls sir, it will be resolved sir. Nigerian Government will act swiftly sir. Nigeria is my home country, which I have at heart. Kindly give them time sir."

After he made the post online, many individuals who came across it flooded the comment section to share their thoughts.

Reactions as soldier message to Trump

Adugub Jnr said:

"Some go just open Facebook dey type nonsense, do you know the meaning of war...?"

Khufayat Harjoke added:

"Shey this wan na love sha hmmm God na your hand we dey oooo Nigeria dowo olohun. Shey everything na war!war!war."

Ayodele Adele noted:

"God bless you Sir for standing for our dear country and I pray God will help our government to listen and change for better in handling humans life and shan religion bias."

Omolayi Susan shared:

"Trump don't mind the poster, ignore him and come and save us."

Oluwatoyin Sarah stressed:

"Well, Good one from Mr President Donald J Trump Nigeria stand up wake up and fight for your self."

Titilayo Olaleye noted:

"World President ke, abeg who crowned him as world president, ase maa n pon jebe lakisa bayi. Abi, the self acclaimed world president. Ko lebi, bi o Se awon Omo Osan ton ko ponpo baya e( from a particular part of this country) ti won ro pe white supremacists ni interest won at heart."

Vivian Chen shared:

"Nigeria leaders both religions, traditional and political has failed woefully. All they are concerned is embezzlement, sharing loots and oppressing masses. God blessed President Trump for doing the needful."

Olalekan Olamide said:

"Egbon Donald don't worry about Nigeria,but worry about those illegal guns and illicit drugs flying into your country every minutes. Awon werey."

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lawyer explained the legal limits on foreign military intervention after President Donald Trump threatened to send US troops to Nigeria over alleged genocide.

Ekiti-born soldier rejects attack on Nigeria

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a soldier serving with the United Nations said he would rather quit than fight in his own country. In a Facebook post, he explained that if he were ordered to take part in any attack on Nigeria, he could not obey.

He added that while he would not follow orders to attack Nigeria, he would still defend his country if needed, for example, against terrorists or bandits. The post quickly went viral, with many people praising him for his loyalty and love for his homeland.

