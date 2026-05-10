The APC has disclosed the reason why Governors Siminalayi Fubara, AbdulRahman AbdulRasaq and Francis Nwifuru of Rivers, Kwara and Ebonyi were absent for the party's screening

Professor Nentawe Yilwatda, the APC national chairman, disclosed the reason while speaking to journalists after the screening exercise in Abuja on Saturday, May 9

While Governor Fubara and Nwifuru are seeking re-election in their states, their Kwara counterpart is seeking election into the Senate in 2027

Nentawe Yilwatda, the national chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), has disclosed that three governors did not appear before the party's screening committee for their screening ahead of primaries.

According to the professor, the three governors said they all have issues to attend to and were excused from the screening as the ruling party prepares for the 2027 general elections.

Nentawe Yilwatda explains why three APC governors did not show up for screening Photo Credit: @OfficialAPCNg

Source: Twitter

The governors who took excuses from being screened by the APC screening committee are AbdulRahman Abdulrasaq, Siminalayi Fubara and Francis Nwifuru of Kwara, Rivers and Ebonyi states.

Yilwatda said:

"The Governor of Kwara said he has issues to attend to, so we excused him. The Governor of Ebonyi said he has issues to attend to, so we excused him. The Governor of Rivers said he has issues to attend to, so we excused him."

Governors Fubara and Nwifuru are seeking re-election in the 2027 general elections and have bought the APC governorship forms. Also, the Kwara governor is contesting for a senatorial seat in the 2027 poll.

Nigerians react as Fubara, others absent for screening

Meanwhile, Yilwatda's statement has started generating reactions from some Nigerians. Below are some of their comments:

Abraham explained that Governor Fubara

"Rivers State is quite complicated. Governor Fubara is facing a very steep opposition even within the APC. I strongly doubt that he will be able to win his primaries. Anyways, good luck to him."

Omo Kese explained the crisis rocking the ruling APC in Ebonyi state:

"Ebonyi issue is that Umahi said he wants primary because he wants to endorse another candidate, while Nwifuru said consensus, so God has started dealing with you people gradually."

Nigerians react as Nentawe Yilwatda speaks on governors' absence at APC screening Photo Credit: @OfficialAPCNg

Source: Twitter

Faisal Balarabe criticised the ruling APC for having numerous internal crises in states:

"Screening day became an 'excused absence' day. At this rate, just forward the questionnaire to WhatsApp and tick 'delivered.' The only thing getting screened is the party’s ability to hold a meeting. APC: All Promises Cancelled until further notice."

Ossana urged the governor of Rivers to dump the APC for the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC):

"Why didn't Fubara simply decamp to NDC and lobby for their ticket there? Or he's scared of being impeached before his tenure ends? Decamp to NDC, do everything by the book and use bureaucracy to frustrate any impeachment attempt."

Idy expressed concerns about the chances of Fubara:

"For Fubara, something is really cooking behind the scenes for him. I wish he's able to come out strong, he went to do a covenant with Wike, and the whole thing is hunting him now, I really wish he gets the ticket."

See the video of the APC national chairman on X here:

APC announces Tinubu's challenger

Legit.ng earlier reported that the APC has announced that direct primaries will be conducted to select its candidates for the 2027 general elections.

President Bola Tinubu will be facing a major businessman to contest for the party's ticket, according to the statement issued by Ajibola Basiru.

However, the announcement by the APC has started generating mixed reactions from Nigerians as they speak about the 2027 elections.

Source: Legit.ng