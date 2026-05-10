A popular Nigerian AI persona, Jarvis Jadrolita, has spoken up about Peller’s age ahead of his birthday

In a now-viral video, she debunked viral claims that Peller was turning 21 and mentioned his actual age instead

The video sparked mixed reactions on X, with social media users sharing various opinions in the comments

A Nigerian artificial intelligence personality, Jarvis Jadrolita, addressed speculation surrounding Peller’s age shortly before his birthday.

Her post sparked hilarious comments and remarks from fans and followers of the couple.

Jarvis debunks viral claims about Peller's age. Photo credit: Jadrolita, Peller/Instagram.

Source: Instagram

Jarvis speaks on Peller's age

Her remarks, which contradicted circulating claims, sparked mixed responses from users across the platform.

The clip, shared on X by the handle @yabaleftonline, showed Jarvis correcting what she described as inaccurate reports regarding Peller’s age.

She claimed that the repeated speculations that he was turning 21 was wrong to her, and she proceeded to state a different age instead.

According to her, the appropriate figure to acknowledge was 25, and she made clear that this was the age she intended to mark.

Jarvis contradicted the online narrative with her own remark, insisting that the viral view on the internet was wrong.

In her words:

"Have this at the back of your mind, he is 25 so I am celebrating his 25th birthday while online is celebrating 21st birthday. Yes, online is like his entering puberty stage for man. But no, mine, he is entering maturity stage. Okay, so it is no longer 21. We are celebrating 25. Thank you."

Jarvis goes viral after speaking about Peller's age. Photo credit: Jadrolita/Instagram.

Source: Instagram

Reactions as Jarvis speaks about Peller's age

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react.

@Tina said:

"Happy birthday once again son your new age is highly blessed enjoy your special day child of grace."

@MAO said:

"OGO what is your real age sef anyways happy birthday you will do more of it in good health and wealth ijmn amen."

@maudyere said:

"Happy birthday peller. Wishing you more grace and keep winning."

@Jossy Jossytech said:

"Peller has been below 20/21 for the past 3-4years."

@oluwafunmilayo Akinloye said:

"Happy Birthday to you peller long life and prosperity."

@armysweetgirl0 said:

"Happy birthday to him live long and prosper in life."

@Aleeyah said:

"We no fit know my fave real age till thy kingdom come age like dollar rate."

@Sandra(Ghana) commented:

"So what stop all this people will think otherwise, u don't need all this, today is his birthday Javis."

@Virgo's king said:

"Abeg make una leave peller age oo, tomorrow now he's 19 again."

@Rare added:

"You don't need to add him 4 other years, he's mature enough and he do things where by 30yrs don't do, so jarvis be happy and contented with his age you're not the only one who is older than your husband and its normal."

@car.management commented:

"Both of you have to think well because women old in time more that man, 4 years is too much."

@Super Baby reacted:

"Even If Peller is 10 years Jarvis Is 40years We will still love them like dat. They are God sent to us on this app."

@BTVK added:

"Why does men find joy shaming women who are older than their men in dating?"

See the post below:

Jarvis meets America streamer Ishowspeed

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady, Jarvis Jadrolita, who dresses as a robot, shared how she went to great lengths to meet IShowSpeed in Nigeria.

In a video posted on TikTok, Jarvis said she had to keep tracking him down to different locations, which affected her mood.

Source: Legit.ng