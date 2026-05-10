The Nigeria Police Force identified and took into custody a sergeant attached to the Ikole-Ekiti Divisional Headquarters following a viral video

Commissioner Falade Adegoroye Michael ordered a mandatory psychological and medical evaluation to determine the cause of the officer's erratic behavior

Inspector-General Olatunji Disu condemned the actions of the officer and described them as a gross violation of the standards of the Force

The Nigeria Police Force has initiated a formal investigation and disciplinary action against a sergeant following a widely circulated video showing him in an unprofessional state in Ekiti state.

The officer, who serves at the Ikole-Ekiti Divisional Police Headquarters, appeared in the footage acting erratically while wearing a camouflage uniform.

A sergeant from the Ikole-Ekiti Divisional Police Headquarters was captured acting erratically in a viral social media video. Photo: X/NPF

Source: Twitter

Passersby and residents gathered as the man held onto a bench and rolled on the ground in a public space, as if under an influence of a nefarious substance.

In a post on X, national police authorities confirmed that the officer was identified and taken into custody shortly after the video went viral on Saturday. The Ekiti State Police Command has since taken over the case to ensure the incident is handled according to the internal regulations of the Force.

This swift response aims to address the public outcry generated by the unsettling footage.

Ecstatic officer to undergo medical psychological evaluation

Commissioner of Police in Ekiti state, Falade Adegoroye Michael, has mandated a full medical and psychological assessment for the sergeant before the disciplinary trial begins.

This move is designed to uncover any potential health issues or substance-related factors that might have influenced his behavior. The police leadership maintains that such a review is a standard requirement to ensure the final verdict is both fair and comprehensive.

The statement issued by Force Public Relations Officer Anthony Okon clarified the current status of the proceedings.

“The Commissioner of Police, Ekiti State Command, CP Falade Adegoroye Michael, has directed a comprehensive psychological and medical evaluation of the officer. This assessment is a mandatory prerequisite to the formal disciplinary process, ensuring that the Force addresses both the conduct violation and any underlying health concerns in a thorough and responsible manner,” the statement read.

Police force condemns conduct in uniform

Inspector-General of Police Olatunji Disu expressed strong disapproval of the incident and described the behavior as a major departure from the professionalism required of officers.

He noted that the Force remains committed to maintaining a high level of decorum among its personnel.

The police high command stated that it does not tolerate substance abuse or any actions that damage the reputation of the institution.

The Force leadership insists that every member must uphold the integrity of the uniform at all times.

This latest disciplinary case serves as a reminder of the zero-tolerance policy regarding conduct that erodes the trust between the police and the citizens they serve.

The outcome of the medical evaluation will determine the next specific steps in the sergeant's orderly room trial.

Lagos police arrest seven suspects over murder

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that operatives of the Nigeria Police Force Zone 2 Command in Onikan, Lagos, have apprehended seven suspects linked to multiple murders, armed robbery, cultism, and unlawful possession of firearms.

The arrests follow a targeted operation launched after credible intelligence identified the suspects’ activities.

Source: Legit.ng