A Nigerian man in the United States, Princewill Odidi, has shared his thoughts on why he supports the planned intervention of the United States in Nigeria’s security.

His post followed a threat issued by the American president, Donald Trump, telling Nigeria that his country might step in to resolve lingering security challenges.

The Nigerian in diaspora, on his Facebook page, shared why he keyed into Trump’s possible intervention in Nigerian security affairs.

His Facebook post read:

“While many Nigerians are of the opinion that Boko Haram killings cut across religious lines, we never wanted additional economic sanctions on Nigeria as we felt it will hurt the common man.

“Yesterday Trump suggested possibility of US military intervention. I support that 100 percent. I also think the Nigerian government should be jubilating and to welcome US military intervention in Nigeria to wipe out Boko haram, herdsmen killing and even gunmen killings in the East.

“I believe anyone against this proposed military intervention is an enemy of Nigeria. Do you agree?”

Reactions trail man's opinion on Trump's threats

Chi Nonso said:

My own is that I hope the Nigerian map is correct ooo. Let them know where the north is exactly, make Azo rock no shift oo

Pst Emmanuel E A

Like this how will the US military differentiate between Nigerian army and boko haram because the Nigerian army has been divided some are real some are boko in the colors of the nation army,what will be the criteria for proper operational approach to enable them eradicate the boko haram and the bandits

David Sage

I totally agree, the intervention of the US military will be of great help to Nigerian military men and also the country at large. But, the big question now is; Are Nigerian Government ready and willing???

Monday Comr Aduku

I support this position of yours 100% ,it's obvious that the Nigerian government is playing politics with the issue of insurgency and violence killing and even if the current government has the intention of confronting the killers, the military lacks the resources to deal with the situation, so the US intervention will help alot.

Uche Martins E

Nigeria is a sovereign state and the US cannot operate here without the cooperation and collaboration between the two countries especially in terms of intelligence gathering and sharing, interoperability of military gadgets and munitions. Importantly, it is a welcome development if they could collaborate to root out insecurity in the country. Note, no economy can survive under significant threat from insurgency and terrorism

Source: Legit.ng