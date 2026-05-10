Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - Reno Omokri, Nigeria's Ambassador-designate to Mexico, on Sunday, May 10, met Peter Obi at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport, Abuja.

Legit.ng reports that Omokri is a fierce critic of Obi, a presidential hopeful.

Omokri wrote on his verified X (formerly Twitter) page with an accompanying 35-second video:

"Peter Obi And I Exchanging Warm Greetings Today At Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport In Anticipation of President Tinubu's Reelection Next Year!"

In the video trending on X today, Sundya, May 10, Omokri called Obi, approached the Nigeria Democratic Party (NDP) chieftain, and shook hands with him.

The video can be watched below:

Legit.ng reports that both men used to belong to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), but Omokri withdrew his support from the opposition party and threw his weight behind President Bola Tinubu.

Source: Legit.ng