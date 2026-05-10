Just In: Tinubu’s Appointee Omokri Meets Peter Obi in Abuja, Video Trends
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.
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FCT, Abuja - Reno Omokri, Nigeria's Ambassador-designate to Mexico, on Sunday, May 10, met Peter Obi at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport, Abuja.
Legit.ng reports that Omokri is a fierce critic of Obi, a presidential hopeful.
Omokri wrote on his verified X (formerly Twitter) page with an accompanying 35-second video:
"Peter Obi And I Exchanging Warm Greetings Today At Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport In Anticipation of President Tinubu's Reelection Next Year!"
In the video trending on X today, Sundya, May 10, Omokri called Obi, approached the Nigeria Democratic Party (NDP) chieftain, and shook hands with him.
The video can be watched below:
Legit.ng reports that both men used to belong to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), but Omokri withdrew his support from the opposition party and threw his weight behind President Bola Tinubu.
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content writer with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.