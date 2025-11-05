An Oyibo man spoke in a viral video after Donald Trump’s warning to the Nigerian government over the alleged killing of Christians

The video has sparked varied reactions and debates on social media, with many agreeing with his opinion while others condemned it

Many online have continued to discuss his bold statement and the details he revealed about the situation

An Oyibo man has issued advice to Nigerians days after the president of the United States released a frightening message to the Nigerian government over the alleged genocide against Christians in the country.

Trump urged the government of Nigeria to immediately put an end to the alleged killings of Christians, warning that military action could follow if the situation does not stop.

Oyibo man reacts to Trump’s message

While Nigerian president Bola Tinubu has dismissed the claims of genocide and explained that his government has always encouraged unity and recognized all faiths, Trump’s threat has continued to attract widespread attention.

Amid this, the Oyibo man issued a warning to Nigerians, urging them not to believe the statement made by the US president.

In his TikTok video, he stated that there is no form of genocide in Nigeria, noting that a particular group, the real number one enemy of Nigeria, is behind the killings.

His statement in the TikTok video read:

“Trump threatened military actions against Nigeria for a Christian genocide. Let me be very clear, there is no Christian genocide in Nigeria. He probably doesn’t believe it either; he just wants an excuse to go to war.”

He claimed that the genocide allegation is a conspiracy and part of an alleged plan by the US president to justify war. He continued:

“This is a conspiracy that actually threatens the stability and peace of Christians and Muslims in Nigeria.”

“The number one enemy of Nigeria is Boko Haram, the perpetrators of these attacks. None of this would be helped by American military intervention or cutting off aid. The government wants to get rid of Boko Haram, and America cutting off aid doesn’t help that.”

He added a caption to his post, warning Nigerians not to be deceived by such claims.

The description read:

“The myth of Christian genocide is so classic and so false. This is a classic example of using culture wars to incite real wars, to increase popularity and military funding. Do not be fooled.”

He made several other remarks in the video, and as it made its way online, many concerned individuals stormed the comment section to share their thoughts.

Reactions as man reacts to Trump’s threat

Lechuza Play shared:

"So he cares about christians in Nigeria but not christians in Palestine, Lebanon or Syria."

marlboromerah261 stressed:

"Save christian nigeria "

Wael Khalil wrote:

"Nigeria have natural resources."

Odinani noted:

"Thank you for speaking about this. You’re correct."

mothsareprettytoo stressed:

"As a Nigerian, thank you for this!!!"

Proudly Naija added:

"Thank you for showing a good understanding of the situation."

sammy4ken shared:

"Trump is just a warmonger that wants to colonize other countries use the resources, like what his doing in palestine, sudan, venezuela and now, nigeria !! Shame on you Trump."

Monalizā stressed:

"He gave Morocco more space so he can put his army on it..then go to Nigeria and warning them for a war.. he actualy want the north of africa for him."

passingforcoffee noted:

"What do you mean as a fascist? America is always at war lol."

yagizdarcyhealer added:

"As an African living on the continent. Trump is lying.There is no Christian genocide in Nigeria. Most of Boko Haram' s victims are muslims. Its the same lie he was spreading about a white genocide in South Africa and he gave up on that one when it didn't stick."

Ian hotice shared:

"To the left don't make this about you, as Nigerians we want help."

Nik wrote:

"I've seen the exact same rethoric by the United States before. It's literally only about the oil."

Melisizwe Zuma noted:

"Trump wants to station his military in Nigeria to invade the countries in the Sahel. What I don't understand is why go to all this trouble threatening African leaders who are already the US colonial clerks. These African leaders would happily roll over for a tummy rub without all these threats."

