A University of Ibadan graduate has shared her final project topic and photos after her defense on social media

The lady expressed gratitude to God for completing the four-year journey which she started with faith

Her project topic about the effect of social media has sparked buzz online, with many congratulating her on such a feat

Tolulope Anna Ogunwole, a graduate of the University of Ibadan (UI), has attracted attention online after sharing her final year project topic.

She posted photos of herself on Facebook on May 6, 2026, holding her completed project following her successful defense.

A University of ibadan graduate posts pictures holding her school project. Photo credit: Tolulope Anna Ogunwole/Facebook

Source: Facebook

The graduate posed in a white shirt and black trousers, holding the bound document which detailed her research on a popular media personality. She looked happy as she celebrated the end of her four-year academic journey at the premier university.

UI graduate celebrates, posts project topic

The project is titled: "The influence of social media on credibility building in real estate promotions: A case study of Kola Olootu live." The choice of Kola Olootu, a famous radio presenter and promoter, served as the focal point of her academic investigation.

Tolulope noted that the journey was not easy and she was unsure if she would finish when she started. She credited her success to God and her personal determination to fulfill her purpose.

Tolulope Anna Ogunwole said:

"Oh Lord, How excellent is your name in all the earth. Words eludes me today regarding this journey of 4 years that I started without knowing the end result or the possibility of completion. I started with faith, God, Myself and my strong will to fulfill purpose, here I am today, what I thought is impossible was made possible by God. B. A project defense at University of Ibadan, done and completed. Maami Adunni, God did it, I did it 💃💃💃💃."

Reactions as UI graduate celebrates achievement

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to Tolulope Anna Ogunwole's post below:

Morakinyo Olubisi Oyin said:

"Congratulations to you, dear."

Abiola Aiyewa said:

"Congratulations. Wish you more of this in your future endeavours and undertakings accept my felicitations."

Queen Oluwagbotemi said:

"Congratulations, 👏 my lady. I'm so proud of you girl."

See her posing with her project below:

UI graduate grabs attention with project topic

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a fresh law graduate from the University of Ibadan (UI) became a viral sensation on social media owing to her fascinating project topic.

Source: Legit.ng