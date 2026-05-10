Victor Osimhen delivered a title-winning brace as Galatasaray clinched a historic fourth consecutive Super Lig crown

The Super Eagles striker publicly praised veteran goalkeeper Fernando Muslera for his emotional and professional support since arriving in Istanbul

Osimhen has now become one of Galatasaray’s most influential foreign scorers, further cementing his growing club legend status

Victor Osimhen once again proved decisive as he scored twice to lead Galatasaray to a dramatic 4-2 victory over Antalyaspor, sealing the club’s 26th Turkish Super Lig title.

The win confirmed a fourth consecutive league victory for the Istanbul giants, placing them among the most dominant sides in Turkish football history.

Victor Osimhen played a pivotal role in Galatasaray's title-clinching victory over Antalyaspor on Saturday evening. Photo by Yasin Akgul

Source: Getty Images

The Nigerian striker, who had promised fans he would deliver after a disappointing defeat to Samsunspor, kept his word in front of a roaring Rams Park crowd.

Osimhen’s goals were not just decisive, they were symbolic of a season where he consistently stepped up when it mattered most, per Livescores.

With pressure mounting, the 27-year-old forward produced the kind of performance expected from a marquee striker brought in for big moments.

This latest win further strengthens Galatasaray’s modern dynasty in Turkey, as they matched their legendary late-90s dominance by winning four straight league titles once again.

Osimhen pays emotional tribute to Muslera

After the celebrations, Osimhen shifted focus away from himself to highlight the influence of long-time Galatasaray goalkeeper Fernando Muslera.

Victor Osimhen has taken a moment to praise club legend Fernando Muslera, crediting the Uruguayan goalkeeper for helping him adapt to life in Istanbul. Photo by Anadolu

Source: Getty Images

During an Instagram Live session with fans, the Nigerian forward delivered a heartfelt tribute that revealed just how important the Uruguayan has been in his adaptation to life in Turkey, Le Marca Sports reports.

“Muslera, that's my captain right there; I need to say something about him,” Osimhen said.

“This guy is a big legend in the dressing room, always motivating us even if he's far away.”

He went further to describe the emotional support he received upon arrival in Istanbul, adding:

“He's actually one of the few people who are attached to this great club; he's a big legend, we miss him.”

Perhaps most touching was his personal reflection on their relationship:

“Muslera embraced me when I came here like a real man, and I was like a little boy. He took me as his own, and I appreciate it. Thank you again.”

Osimhen’s rising legacy in Galatasaray

Beyond the emotional celebrations, Osimhen’s impact at Galatasaray continues to grow at an elite level.

The Super Eagles star has now established himself as one of the club’s most productive foreign players, sitting fifth on the all-time foreign scoring list in the Turkish Super Lig.

According to OptaCan, Osimhen is currently 24 goals behind Mauro Icardi, but his rapid scoring rate suggests that gap could close quickly if he remains in Istanbul.

This season also carries historical weight, as Galatasaray’s four consecutive league titles place them alongside their golden generation of 1997-2000.

Osimhen suspended for Galatasaray’s final game

In another development, Legit.ng reported that Osimhen will miss Galatasaray’s final league match of the season against Kasimpasa after receiving a yellow card during the clash against Antalyaspor.

The booking was Osimhen’s fifth of the Süper Lig campaign, automatically triggering a one-match suspension under league rules.

Source: Legit.ng