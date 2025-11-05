A Nigerian lady has said US President, Donald Trump, did not just wake up and declare Nigeria a Country of Particular Concern (CPC)

The lady said there are different people and groups who lobbied for several years before the American President issued the declaration

She said the declaration is like a wake-up call for the Nigerian Government to do more in protecting lives and property

Nigerians on social media are still reacting to the placement of Nigeria on the US list of Country of Particular Concern.

The administration of President Donald Trump made the declaration over allegations of the killing of Christians in record numbers.

The lady said Trump's move was a wake-up call for Nigeria. Photo credit: Facebook/chiomaamaryllis and Getty Images/Andrew Hannick and Chip Somodevilla.

The Nigerian Government, led by President Bola Tinubu, disputes this claim, insisting that Nigeria does not allow the persecution of any religious groups.

Meanwhile, a Nigerian lady on Facebook has said the declaration by the US president did not just happen, but as a result of serious lobbying by religious groups, and politicians in the US.

In her post, Chioma Amaryllis Ahaghotu said:

"This move didn’t arise from sudden moral clarity; it came after months of lobbying by religious freedom advocates, diaspora groups, lawmakers like Ted Cruz and Chris Smith, and the U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF), all citing “systematic, ongoing, and egregious” persecution of Christians in Nigeria."

Chioma said it is not the first time the US Government has designated Nigeria a Country of Particular Concern.

Her words:

"This is not new territory. In 2020, during Trump’s previous term, Nigeria was placed on the same list, only to be removed under Biden. Its return reflects a renewed emphasis on defending persecuted Christians, a stance that aligns not only with Trump’s evangelical support base but also with America’s broader pattern of mixing faith, morality, and strategic interest."

She said the designation is like a wake up call for the Nigerian Government to do more in protecting lives and property of its citizens.

She noted:

"Trump’s warning, therefore, must be understood on two levels. Literally, it is a call to action against a horrific human rights crisis. But symbolically, it is a reminder of the world’s double standard, of how “humanitarian concern” often disguises strategic interest."

The lady said Trump's declaration had happened before. Photo credit: Facebook/Chioma Amaryllis Ahaghotu.

Reactions to Chioma's post

Godwin Etim Atanang said:

"Very balanced perspective there. Certainly the most balanced I've read in light of the recent tensions surrounding the declaration by the US President. Thanks for sharing."

Ugochi Nwagbo said:

"This is a balanced write-up. When a nation fails to protect its own, it looses the right to speak for them."

Ikenna George-Helen Ikenna said:

"I guess this is a typical example of successful lobbying? I mean, Christian leaders in Benue-Plateau successfully lobbied to get Nigeria on Trump's list and in his lips. At least, we can now agree that Nigerians know what is lobbying and how to lobby."

Philip Eyarefe said:

"You have a beautiful take on the matter as alway."

