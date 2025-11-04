A Nigerian lawyer addressed President Trump after he threatened military action against Nigeria over alleged genocide

The post quickly went viral, with many people commenting and sharing their thoughts on the statement of the US president

A Nigerian lawyer has sent a message to the president of America, Donald Trump, regarding his threat to the president of Nigeria, Bola Tinubu, over an alleged genocide in the country.

Trump had threatened military action should the said incident not stop and urged the Nigerian government to act immediately to end the alleged genocide.

Nigerian lawyer warns Trump in viral post

His statement caught the attention of Nigerians, who have reacted to the remarks made by the US president.

Amid the back-and-forth, a Nigerian man took to his page to beg Donald Trump to respect international laws.

According to a post he made on his page, Thepeoplesparliamentng, via a popular social media platform, Facebook, he maintained that Nigeria is a democratic nation guided by laws and not under military rule; hence, military intervention is not allowed.

He said:

“BABA TRUMP, be careful. The world is now governed under democratic leadership; we are not in the era of military dictatorship. Nigeria is a sovereign state.”

“Under international law, the United States does not have the right to carry out military operations or invade Nigeria without the approval of the Nigerian government.”

“Yes, I understand your concerns about Christians in Nigeria, but why are you not concerned about the Muslims?”

“As a world figure, you need to understand the rule of law and fact-check every report submitted to your office.”

He went on to speak about the alleged genocide and pleaded with Trump to take back his words:

“As a world figure, you should show concern about everyone and not try to divide Nigeria using religion as a tool for division in this trying time.”

“Threatening Nigeria, the Giant of Africa, as though you’re threatening a small boy under your care is totally unacceptable and unlawful.”

In his post, he cited a section of international law that forbids the plan of the US president and urged him to obey the law:

“Under the UN Charter, Article 2(4), it states that all member nations (including the US and Nigeria) ‘shall refrain in their international relations from the threat or use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of any state.’”

“Invading Nigeria without our approval would be a clear violation of the UN Charter and customary international law.”

“From our records, your invasion of any country in the guise of helping them always leaves them worse than you met them. When the USA invaded Iraq, you left them in a mess.”

“Libya was invaded because Gaddafi was called a terrorist. Libya was left destabilized, a thriving economy in ruins.”

He concluded his statement by urging Trump not to invade Nigeria and gave more reasons:

“You can help us, but please, don’t invade Nigeria. My pikin still small. No come let Nigeria be like Iraq. Na God I take beg you. One bomb fit wipe the whole Lagos State. Before we carry the matter enter international court, thousands don kpai already oooooo.”

“As I don use small law for you, make I still beg you join.”

As the post made its way online, concerned individuals stormed the comment section to share their thoughts.

Reactions as lawyer warns Trump

Victor Anaduaka shared:Is Nigeria under democracy or autocracy bcous if it's democracy, d people will be allowed to protect without demarcation just as they did during Good luck Jonathan."

Oyebuchi Ugwu noted:

"Me going through the comments to ascertain if truly American soldiers are coming to Nigeria.. I also wonder what the Nigerian forces would do if they drive pass Them on checking points."

Ministr Johnson stressed:

"Point of correction. The threat is not to the Nigerian state, but to insurgency. Please be guided."

Darlington Peter noted:

"What happens to the principle of necessity. It applies to international and diplomatic legal norms and standard too. So, why not, if not."

Amarachi Henry said:

"I was seriously following as Atanda was quoting the international laws. See the way i burst out laughing when he switched to begging "my pickin still small" So funny. May we not experience war IJN."

Read the post below:

