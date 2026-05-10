Opta supercomputer has released a prediction for the outcome of the Barcelona and Real Madrid clash

The Catalans will host the Galacticos at the Camp Nou late tonight, May 10, as Flick reacts to Madrid's internal crisis

The La Liga leaders require only a draw against Los Blancos to secure back-to-back league titles and further cement their domestic dominance

Opta’s supercomputer has predicted the winner of tonight’s El Clasico between Barcelona and Real Madrid at Camp Nou.

The Catalans head into the 264th meeting between the two rivals knowing that avoiding defeat would move them closer to retaining the La Liga title.

Barcelona have won their last 10 league matches, marking their best run under manager Hansi Flick, while also extending a 54-match scoring streak in La Liga dating back to December 2024.

Opta supercomputer tips Barcelona to beat Real Madrid in the El Clasico. Photo by: ANDER GILLENEA / AFP.

Source: Getty Images

Supercomputer predicts Barcelona vs Real Madrid winner

Opta’s supercomputer favours Barcelona to defeat Real Madrid despite Los Blancos winning eight of the last 12 league El Clasico meetings, including a 2-1 victory earlier this season.

According to the latest simulations, Barcelona won 49.8% of the projected outcomes.

Real Madrid were given a 27.2% chance of victory, while the probability of a draw stands at 23%.

Flick speaks ahead of El Clasico

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick has expressed confidence in his team’s ability to overcome Real Madrid.

According to Barca Blaugranes, the German tactician said he is not paying attention to the reported internal issues currently surrounding their rivals. He said:

”It happens all over the world. Not just at Real Madrid. I was a little surprised, but I don’t care, it’s not my club. It’s not my team. I don’t think about it.

Barcelona coach Hansi Flick refuses to make a bold statement on the internal crisis rocking Real Madrid ahead of the El Clasico. Photo by: OSCAR DEL POZO / AFP.

Source: Getty Images

“Our goal is to win at home. We have a fantastic team, and the fans support us. But it’s a Clásico for them too, and everyone will give 100%. They want to win. The Clásico is important for everyone.”

“For me, what we need to do is play and focus on our game. We’ve had a fantastic season and I want to see that tomorrow. I know the tension is high. It’s the best that Spanish football has to offer. We want to play as a team, as a unit. I’m not focused on anything else.”

Legit.ng has compiled the reactions of Hansi Flick over the squabble in Real Madrid's dressing room. Read them below:

@IconicGoal said:

"There are dressing room squabbles all over the place, but certainly not this type of boxing each other."

@mehdiT199 wrote:

"Just a normal guy minding his business now imagine Madrid’s coach in his position."

@mustaphamusa_ added:

"Just hoping that the team pick themselves up from there they left it. Only by working together they can achieve their goals against Barcelona."

Mourinho gives demands to return to Real Madrid

Legit.ng earlier reported that Real Madrid are reportedly considering a sensational return for Jose Mourinho as the club searches for a manager capable of stabilising the team.

Mourinho, who won three trophies during his first spell at the club between 2010 and 2013, is believed to be the preferred candidate of president Florentino Perez.

Source: Legit.ng