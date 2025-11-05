A Nigerian man has written an open letter to America's President, Donald Trump, after he expressed his concerns for Nigeria

In the letter, the young man first appreciated Donald Trump for his interest in promoting the safety of Christians in Nigeria

Speaking further, he also appealed to Donald Trump about a reported situation in the country which he wants him to put an end to

A Nigerian man has penned a heartfelt open letter to former United States President Donald Trump, following Trump’s recent remarks about the state of affairs in Nigeria.

The letter, shared online, showed the young man's deep concern for the ongoing insecurity in his country and his gratitude toward Trump for paying attention to the plight of Nigerian Christians.

Man sends open letter to Trump

The writer, known by his social media handle @elvis_lekwa on X, began his message by commending Trump for showing what he described as genuine concern for the welfare and protection of Christians in Nigeria.

He said he appreciated the American leader's public expression of sympathy and recognition of the difficult circumstances that believers in the country continued to face.

In his appeal, he went beyond words of appreciation and drew attention to what he described as a tragic situation happening across parts of the nation.

He expressed deep pain over reports of violence and loss of innocent lives, which he said had gone unchecked for too long.

He urged Trump to use his voice and global influence to help bring an end to the violence and to ensure that those responsible for acts of terror were brought to justice.

According to him, the security challenges in Nigeria had reached unbearable levels, and he believed that outside intervention could make a difference.

"Dear President Donald Trump. Thank you for your interest in the safety of Christians in Nigeria. Indeed, there's a genocide and massacre going on. We need the terrorists wiped out! Thank you for your time," he said.

Reactions as Trump shares plan for Nigeria

Nigerians have been reacting to Trump's post about his intention for Nigeria.

@siremz42 said:

"We need Trump make nobody deceive una say dem want come take our resources oh it has never been our na the politicians resources dem want come take."

@IDY said:

"He’s here to steal our resources,they claim same resources the politicians control without saving or securing it citizens ??? If he can offer help,what do we common survivors have to lose,what !!?"

@babyamber19 added:

"At this point I don’t care about his motive the resources u guys are talking about we have never benefited from it we are suffering day by day if trump want too buy this country I don’t care as far as we are safe and things change then I don’t care if a white man is even ruling cause our government is off no use anyway."

