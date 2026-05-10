The expected public holiday date for Eid Al-Adha 2026 in Nigeria has now been revealed

Nigerians are advised to note that the festival is anticipated to fall on Wednesday, May 27, 2026

The Nigeria High Commission in Canada has cautioned that the date may be modified once official updates are announced

The anticipated public holiday date for Eid Al-Adha 2026 in Nigeria has been revealed. According to information on Candian government's website, the festival is expected to be observed on Wednesday, May 27, 2026.

Eid Al-Adha, also known as the "Festival of Sacrifice," is one of the most significant Islamic celebrations. It commemorates the willingness of Prophet Ibrahim to sacrifice his son in obedience to God’s command. The day is marked by prayers, family gatherings, and acts of charity.

Eid Al-Adha 2026 in Nigeria brings families together for prayers and celebration. Photo credit: Winstaker/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

Possible date modification

The Nigeria High Commission in Canada who revealed the date did not indicate it may be subject to change as official announcements are made prior to the time. This means Nigerians should stay updated with government communications to confirm the final holiday schedule.

Please note that the date may be modified as official changes are announced.

What this means for Nigerians

- Public holiday: Workers and students can expect a day off to celebrate.

- Travel plans: Families preparing for trips should keep the possible date adjustment in mind.

- Religious observance: Communities will gather for prayers and traditional sacrifices.

Eid al Adha

Eid Al-Adha, often called the "Festival of Sacrifice," is one of the most important celebrations in Islam. It honours the story of Prophet Ibrahim, who was willing to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God, before God provided a ram to be sacrificed instead.

The festival is observed by Muslims worldwide with prayers, family gatherings, and acts of charity. In many communities, the day begins with a special congregational prayer at the mosque or an open prayer ground.

Families then share festive meals, often including meat from an animal sacrifice, which is divided into three parts: one for the family, one for relatives and friends, and one for the less fortunate. This tradition highlights the values of generosity, compassion, and unity.

Eid Al-Adha also coincides with the annual Hajj pilgrimage in Mecca, making it deeply significant for Muslims. It is a time of reflection, gratitude, and strengthening of faith. Beyond its religious meaning, the festival fosters social bonds, as neighbours and communities come together to celebrate.

Muslims in Nigeria celebrate Eid Al-Adha 2026 with sacrifice and reflection. Photo credit: Anadolu/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

Eid: Oyo warns against sale of rams by roadside

Legit.ng earlier report the Oyo State Government has cautioned residents against selling cows and rams on major roads during the forthcoming Eid al-Kabir festival. The directive applies across all 33 Local Government Areas of the state, with officials stressing that livestock trading should only take place in designated markets.

According to PUNCH, during the Stakeholders Summit on Adherence to the 2019 Anti-Open Rearing and Grazing Law in Ibadan, the government reassured herders and farmers that the law is not intended to intimidate or oppress any ethnic group.

Source: Legit.ng