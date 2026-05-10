Arsenal recorded a vital 1-0 win over West Ham United after Video Assistant Referee (VAR) ruled out a late equaliser

Belgian international Leandro Trossard scored a lone goal as the Gunners maintained a solid lead at the summit of the EPL

Mixed reactions have trailed the decision of referee Chris Kavanagh to cancel the Hammers goal

West Ham United suffered a dramatic 1-0 defeat to Arsenal in front of their home fans at the London Stadium on Saturday, May 10.

The Hammers were denied a stoppage-time equaliser by the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) as they slipped to 18th place in the Premier League table.

Callum Wilson appeared to have rescued a point for West Ham after firing home following a chaotic scramble inside the penalty area from a corner kick.

Pablo fouls David Raya during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Arsenal at London Stadium in England. Photo by: Marc Atkins.

Source: Getty Images

The England international’s effort crossed the line despite an attempted block from Declan Rice, prompting referee Chris Kavanagh to initially award the goal.

However, Arsenal players immediately protested over an incident involving goalkeeper David Raya and West Ham substitute Pablo Fornals inside the six-yard box, per UK Sun.

Why Wilson’s goal was disallowed

Replay footage showed Raya appearing to be impeded by Fornals while attempting to deal with the incoming cross.

Fornals’ arm was reportedly across the goalkeeper’s throat, preventing him from making a proper clearance before Wilson smashed the ball into the net five minutes into stoppage time.

According to Sky Sports, VAR official Darren England advised Kavanagh to review the incident on the pitchside monitor.

Watch the video:

After consulting the replay, Kavanagh overturned the decision and awarded Arsenal a free kick. He said:

“After review, West Ham No. 19 commits a foul on the goalkeeper. Final decision: direct free kick.”

Leandro Trossard’s 85th-minute strike proved enough to hand Arsenal all three points at the London Stadium.

Mixed reactions trail Kavanagh's VAR decision

@mikeweere said:

"Do you still doubt the call. There is another one pulling Ray from behind. Why are you not question the penalty that was not given to Arsenal!!"

@nakatiff added:

"Absolute robbery the same tactics they play against other opponents the goal should have stand."

Pablo fouls David Raya as VAR disallows West Ham United's goal against Arsenal at London Stadium in England. Photo by: Marc Atkins.

Source: Getty Images

@Phasha2022 said:

"EPL is so weird bcos this was a clear foul but somehow they presented it like a dramatic decision;

"He was clearly holding onto the keeper's hand, there's also shirt pulling at the back of the keeper😳.

"They took so long to decide it was a foul with all those illegal things☹️."

@nj_zwide wroe:

"West Ham….what a dirty team. One was holding his arm while the other was pulling his shirt…Correct decision. West Ham had a genuine chance to score but they didn’t. Unfortunately for them, relegation is their portion. Sorry to them."

Supercomputer predicts Premier League winner

Legit.ng earlier reported that Opta's supercomputer has updated its prediction after Manchester City reduced the gap behind Arsenal to two points.

The Gunners’ chances of winning dropped from about 87% without kicking a ball to about 79%, though they still have a massive chance of winning the title.

Source: Legit.ng