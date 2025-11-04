A Nigerian man who identified himself as a tourism ambassador and a peace advocate has spoken up about America's President Trump

In a trending post on X, he spoke about the president's decision to interfere with the concerns raised about the 'killings' in Nigeria

In the end of his post shared via his official account, he also reiterated the reason for Trump's move on Nigeria

A Nigerian man who described himself as both a tourism ambassador and a peace advocate voiced his thoughts concerning former United States President Donald Trump’s recent comments about Nigeria.

His reaction came after Trump announced his intention to step into the ongoing crisis in the country and what he termed 'mass killing'.

Ambassador insists that Trump has great intentions for Nigeria. Photo credit: @nedumcity/X.

Source: Twitter

Man speaks about Donald Trump's intention

The man, identified on X as @nedumcity, shared his views in a viral post where he clarified Trump’s motives.

He dismissed claims that the American leader was preparing for a confrontation with Nigeria, insisting that Trump’s aim was entirely different.

Nedum insisted that the American leader’s interest was not in starting a war but in addressing terrorism.

According to him, Trump had already stopped several wars in a short period and would have no reason to engage in conflict with Nigeria.

He stated that Trump would instead target those he saw as terrorists and their supporters, adding that no one could prevent him from doing so.

In his words:

"President Trump have stopped 8 wars in 6 months and you think he wants to go to war with Nigeria? Why will America go to war with Nigeria? If Trump wants to war Nigeria, he will invade and fight his enemy and end the war before daybreak. Trump is coming for the Islamic Terrorists and their sympathisers and non of you can stop him."

Ambassador maintains that Trump has great intentions to end 'terrorism' in Nigeria. Photo credit: @Wong Lu Liang/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

He shared the tweet shortly after Trump published a message on his Truth Social platform addressing what he described as the persecution of Christians in Nigeria.

Trump expressed deep worry about what he called mass killings carried out by 'radical Islamists', claiming that the scale of the violence had reached an intolerable level.

Trump stated that countless lives had already been lost, warning that Christianity in Nigeria was facing an existential threat.

He said the crisis had grown beyond local concern and now demanded immediate international attention. Speaking further, he referred to Nigeria as a country of particular concern, stressing that the killing of Christians, or any group facing similar attacks, could not be allowed to continue unchecked.

In his words:

"Christianity is facing an existential threat in Nigeria. Thousands of Christians are being killed. Radical Islamists are responsible for this mass killing. Trump is making Nigeria a ‘country of particular concern. But that is the least of it. When Christians, or any such group, are killed, like is happening in Nigeria (3,100 versus 4,476 Worldwide), something must be done!"

Reactions trail man's post about Trump

Nigerians reacted to the man's post in the comments section.

Queen Bee said:

"You're missing the point here Nedu. President Trump isn't going into any War with Nigeria, they're no match. He wants to go in and clear some places and in one or two days everywhere will be good."

Luxyfan said:

"He said it will be will be fast, vicious, and sweet. All terrorists should leave Nigeria now becos na that blue florescent light wey dey smoke houseflies @realDonaldTrump go use smoke all terrorists. All terrorists should leave NG now. We want security!"

Odogwu reacted:

"What do u mean going to war? They want to surgically uproot some individuals."

See the post below:

World's highest IQ record holder speaks about Trump, Nigeria

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that YoungHoon Kim, the World's Highest IQ Record Holder, reacted to US President Donald Trump naming Nigeria a 'country of particular concern'.

In a trending post shared via his official X handle, the South Korean genius spoke about the incident and said a brief prayer for America's 'victory'.

Source: Legit.ng