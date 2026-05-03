Lady Gets Welcome Package From University as New Student, Items Draw People’s Attention
- A young lady took to social media to show off the items she received from her university as a welcome package
- The items include cream, edible slippers, and several other things, and she mentioned the name of the institution
- Many individuals who came across her post took to the comment section to ask her important questions
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A young lady grabbed people’s attention on social media as she shared a video of the multiple items she received as a welcome package at a university.
The young lady mentioned the name of the university in the comments section of the post, and several individuals asked her questions on how to apply to the school.
New student gets welcome package, flaunts it
The young lady, @space_for_inspiration, explained in the video that the items she brought out of the bags are all part of the welcome package delivered to new students at the institution.
The caption of the TikTok video read:
"How a Korean university welcomes new students."
As the video plays, she brings out some other items from the bags, which include slippers and some edibles.
She said in the TikTok video:
"This is a welcome package from Kangwon National University, look at the things that are inside. Look at how they welcome new students."
The content of the video got the attention of many people who took to the comment section to share their thoughts.
Reactions as new student flaunts welcome package
KING🤴OF KASOA shated:
"Please can you go for new one if any of the products got finished?"
Eyiozi perfume stressed:
"Did you go through scholarship."
Hadassah Nzioki noted:
"i hope to attend kangwon come august. fingers crossed. how is the uni if you don't mind me asking?"
JAMRESQUE 12345 added:
"How can get a scholarship in a Korean university?"
Mia shared:
"I'm a bachelor's student at Kangwon national university and why I haven't received those."
atomic thinker noted:
"Do they offer full scholarship for undergraduate."
Akubudike 1 wrote:
"Congratulations please is there any school there for BSC? please help a brother."
Anita noted:
"Pls update me my love I will like my sis to study abroad on scholarship. She’s intelligent and smart."
Del added:
"Meanwhile FUNAI gave me nothing but headaches Nigeria universities need to do better."
Fire Altar said:
"Good evening! You just gained a follow please I will like to get updates on how you applied so I can also follow due process please."
Watch the video below:
In a similar story, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian lady who had been living in South Korea returned to Nigeria after two years abroad and decided to stay permanently.
She explained that she originally went to South Korea on a fully-funded Master’s scholarship, but only came back home to visit her family.
Lady in Korea graduates as best student
Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian lady in Korea celebrated after graduating from a Korean language school, where she emerged as the best student in her class.
She shared a video of her graduation ceremony online and revealed that learning the Korean language had been her dream since she was a teenager.
Source: Legit.ng
Muhammed Hammed Olayinka (Human Interest Editor) Muhammed has worked with Oracle UNILORIN, Opera News Hub, Scopper News, Gistreel, and now LEGIT.ng. He won the NAPSS President Writing Skirmish (2017) and was first runner-up in the UNILORIN Senate Writing Contest (2018). He can be reached via email at muhammed.hammedolayinka@corp.legit.ng