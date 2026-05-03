A young lady took to social media to show off the items she received from her university as a welcome package

The items include cream, edible slippers, and several other things, and she mentioned the name of the institution

Many individuals who came across her post took to the comment section to ask her important questions

A young lady grabbed people’s attention on social media as she shared a video of the multiple items she received as a welcome package at a university.

The young lady mentioned the name of the university in the comments section of the post, and several individuals asked her questions on how to apply to the school.

Lady shows welcome package she received from university as new student. Photo Source: TikTok/space_for_inspiration

Source: TikTok

New student gets welcome package, flaunts it

The young lady, @space_for_inspiration, explained in the video that the items she brought out of the bags are all part of the welcome package delivered to new students at the institution.

The caption of the TikTok video read:

"How a Korean university welcomes new students."

As the video plays, she brings out some other items from the bags, which include slippers and some edibles.

Lady shows welcome package she received from university as new student.Photo Source: TikTok/space_for_inspiration

Source: TikTok

She said in the TikTok video:

"This is a welcome package from Kangwon National University, look at the things that are inside. Look at how they welcome new students."

The content of the video got the attention of many people who took to the comment section to share their thoughts.

Reactions as new student flaunts welcome package

KING🤴OF KASOA shated:

"Please can you go for new one if any of the products got finished?"

Eyiozi perfume stressed:

"Did you go through scholarship."

Hadassah Nzioki noted:

"i hope to attend kangwon come august. fingers crossed. how is the uni if you don't mind me asking?"

JAMRESQUE 12345 added:

"How can get a scholarship in a Korean university?"

Mia shared:

"I'm a bachelor's student at Kangwon national university and why I haven't received those."

atomic thinker noted:

"Do they offer full scholarship for undergraduate."

Akubudike 1 wrote:

"Congratulations please is there any school there for BSC? please help a brother."

Anita noted:

"Pls update me my love I will like my sis to study abroad on scholarship. She’s intelligent and smart."

Del added:

"Meanwhile FUNAI gave me nothing but headaches Nigeria universities need to do better."

Fire Altar said:

"Good evening! You just gained a follow please I will like to get updates on how you applied so I can also follow due process please."

Watch the video below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian lady who had been living in South Korea returned to Nigeria after two years abroad and decided to stay permanently.

She explained that she originally went to South Korea on a fully-funded Master’s scholarship, but only came back home to visit her family.

Lady in Korea graduates as best student

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian lady in Korea celebrated after graduating from a Korean language school, where she emerged as the best student in her class.

She shared a video of her graduation ceremony online and revealed that learning the Korean language had been her dream since she was a teenager.

Source: Legit.ng