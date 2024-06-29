Amidst the criticism and accusations of “Lagosization” of his appointments, President Bola Tinubu has appointed several former Lagos state officials to key government positions.

Whether the criticism is valid or not, the president’s appointment partly shows a pattern: reuniting a team that played a crucial role in his tenure as Lagos state governor.

Here are some of Tinubu’s appointees who served in his government when he was the number one citizen in the nation’s commercial capital.

Wale Edun: Tinubu’s finance minister

Wale Edun served as the Lagos state commissioner for finance for two terms from 1999 to 2007.

When President Tinubu returned to power at the federal level in 2023, he appointed Edun as the minister of finance and coordinating minister of the economy.

Before his ministerial appointment, he served as President Tinubu’s special adviser on monetary policies.

Olayemi Cardoso: CBN governor

Olayemi Cardoso spent over 29 years in commercial banking, culminating in his tenure as Chairman of Citibank Nigeria Ltd, a subsidiary of the world’s leading global bank and the oldest international bank in Nigeria, from 2010 to 2022.

Cardoso served in Tinubu’s Lagos government as the economic planning and budget commissioner from 1999 to 2005.

President Tinubu appointed Cardoso as the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in 2023.

Dele Alake, solid minerals development minister

Dele Alake has had a long and distinguished career in public service, particularly under the administration of Tinubu. He served as Commissioner for Information and Strategy from 1999 to 2007, a role he took on after serving as Special Adviser on Information and Strategy.

In June 2023, Tinubu again appointed Alake Special Adviser on Special Duties, Communications, and Strategy. Just a few months later, Alake was appointed minister for solid minerals development in August.

Hakeem Muri-Okunola, Tinubu’s principal private secretary

In September 2023, President Tinubu appointed Muri-Okunola as his principal private secretary.

Until the appointment, he was the Lagos state head of service.

Muri-Okunola served as Tinubu’s Personal Assistant from 2003 to 2005. Following his tenure as Personal Assistant, Tinubu appointed him Executive Secretary of the Land Use and Allocation Committee, overseeing the management and distribution of land resources.

Jide Idris, DG of NCDC

In February, Tinubu appointed Jide Idris as the director-general of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC).

Idris, a seasoned health administrator, was a three-term commissioner for health in Lagos, serving under the governments of Tinubu, Fashola, and Ambode.

He also held the position of permanent secretary in the Lagos State Ministry of Health. Idris succeeded Ifedayo Adetifa, who had led the NCDC since September 2021.

Dayo Mobereola: NIMASA DG

In March, President Tinubu appointed Dayo Mobereola as the director-general of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA).

Before his appointment, Mobereola served as the commissioner for transportation in Lagos from 2015 to 2016.

He also served as the Managing Director at the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA) from 2002 to 2015.

Olatunji Bello, CEO of FCCPC

On Monday, June 24, Tinubu appointed Olatunji Bello as the Chief Executive Officer of the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC).

Bello previously served as Managing Director of Lagos State Signage and Advertisement Agency (2010), Commissioner for Environment, Lagos State (2011-2015) and Secretary to the Lagos State Government (2015).

These roles were held under the administrations of Tinubu, Babatunde Fashola, and Akinwunmi Ambode.

Ayodeji Ariyo, DG of BPE

In June, Tinubu also appointed Ayodeji Ariyo Gbeleyi as the director-general of the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE).

From 2013 to 2015, Gbeleyi served as the commissioner of finance in Lagos under ex-Governor Fashola.

