FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu has appointed Tunji Bello as the new Chief Executive Officer and Executive Vice-Chairman of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), subject to Senate confirmation.

A statement by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, said Bello, a seasoned lawyer, administrator, and journalist, brings a wealth of experience to the role.

Who is Tunji Bello?

The statement further said Bello previously served as Secretary to the Lagos State Government, Commissioner for Environment and various editorial positions at Concord Newspapers and THISDAY Newspapers.

It said the President expects Bello to fully realise the Commission's mandate, protecting Nigerian consumers' interests, promoting their welfare, and guaranteeing the safety and quality of goods and services.

The statement reads in part:

“He also served as Commissioner for Environment under various administrations in Lagos State."

How Tinubu appointed two ex-Lagos Commissioners in June

Bello will be the second commissioner of Lagos to whom President Tinubu will give an appointment in June 2024.

On June 15, Tinubu announced the appointment of Ayodeji Ariyo Gbeleyi as the new Director-General of the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE).

Gbeleyi served as a finance commissioner under Babatunde Fashola's administration as Lagos governor. Fashola later served as a minister, working under the immediate past administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Before emerging as governor of Lagos state, Fashola served as the chief of staff to Tinubu when he (Tinubu) was governor and subsequently succeeded him in 2007.

Tinubu approves appointment of Taminu Yakubu

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Tinubu has approved the appointment of Tanimu Yakubu as the new Director-General of the Federation's budget office.

Yakubu's appointment followed Ben Akabueze's retirement. Akabueze has held the position since the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari.

The development was announced in a statement by the special adviser to the president on media and publicity, Ajuri Ngelale.

