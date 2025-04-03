Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahce lost 2-1 to Galatasaray at the Ulker Stadium in the Turkish Cup quarter-final

The match descended into chaos after the final whistle, and Mourinho scratched rival Okan Buruk's nose

A Turkish analyst has made a critical assessment of the Special One’s actions during the post-match melee

A Turkish pundit has made a suggestive comment about Jose Mourinho's actions after his involvement in the melee post Galatasaray's 2-1 victory over Fenerbahce.

The two Turkish giants flashed for the third time this season in the Turkish Cup, and it was the Lions who reigned supreme, going unbeaten against their rivals this season.

Jose Mourinho looks dejected after Galatasaray beat his Fenerbahce side 2-1. Photo by Abdulhamid Hosbas.

Source: Getty Images

Victor Osimhen scored twice in the first half, including a powerful strike in the 10th minute before a penalty in the 27th minute to put his team in the commanding seat.

Fenerbahce pulled one back in the additional minutes of the first half, with the second half looking to be promising, but instead of proper football, it was chaotic instead.

Nine yellow cards, including one for Osimhen, and four red cards were issued after an altercation broke out between the two sides, exemplifying a typical Intercontinental derby between the two.

Mourinho received one of those four yellow cards after A Spor camera caught him scratching Okan Buruk's nose, and the Galatasaray manager fell to the ground.

Turkish football fans have called for heavy punishment for the Special One for his antics. He failed to attend the post-match conference after his red card.

Turkish pundit slams Mourinho

Turkish sports commentator Evren Turhan criticised the Portuguese manager and made a suggestive comment about the motivation behind his actions after the match.

“Jose Mourinho is doing everything to get fired,” he said, as quoted by GS Gazete. “Fenerbahçe got Ismail Kartal's curse. The players are also aware of everything.

“Okan Buruk had shaken hands at Rams Park, he went to him. Mourinho was supposed to shake Okan Buruk's hand before the match as the host, he didn't.”

Turhan proposed a five-game ban for Mourinho, citing his antics as it was not the first time he had created chaos after a match, having already served a four-game suspension this season.

Okan Buruk holding his face after Jose Mourinho scratched his nose after Galatasaray vs Fenerbahce. Photo by Murat Akbas/dia images.

Source: Getty Images

“He should be suspended for at least 5 matches. This is the first time I've seen something like this in Türkiye. If he continues like this, he will be fired soon,” he said.

“He will go back to his country. Look at his actions, he looks down on everyone. His assistants also get red every week. They come to every match to fight.”

Unless Fenerbahce upset Galatasaray and win the title, Mourinho will go trophyless in his first season at the Kadikoy, having been eliminated from the UEFA Europa League.

Osimhen reacts to Galatasaray win

Legit.ng reported that Osimhen reacted to Galatasaray's win over Fenerbahce in the Turkish Cup to hurt Mourinho's chances of winning a trophy this season.

The Super Eagles star scored twice in the first half, and it was enough to secure victory for Okan Buruk's side and help them reach the league cup semi-final.

