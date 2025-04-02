The Edo State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal will deliver its judgment today on the PDP's challenge against Governor Okpebholo's election victory in September 2024

PDP and its candidate, Ighodalo, allege election irregularities, including manipulated results in 765 polling units, and seek to annul Okpebholo's victory

Governor Okpebholo and the APC have dismissed the petition, asserting it lacks merit and emphasizing the credibility of the election process, while calling for peace and unity

FCT, Abuja - The Edo state governorship election petition tribunal, sitting in Abuja, has scheduled today being Wednesday, April 2 for the delivery of its judgment.

Legit.ng reports that this follows a petition filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate, Mr. Asue Ighodalo, challenging the results of the September 21, 2024 gubernatorial election.

The judgment will determine the fate of the controversial election that saw the declaration of Governor Monday Okpebholo of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner.

Justice Wilfred Kpochi, who heads the three-member tribunal, communicated the date to the concerned parties in the early hours of yesterday.

The tribunal had previously reserved its decision on Thursday, March 3, after all parties involved had submitted their final briefs of argument.

PDP and Ighodalo challenge election outcome

The PDP and its candidate, Ighodalo, are disputing the declaration of Governor Okpebholo’s victory by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), which showed him securing 291,667 votes, defeating Ighodalo who received 247,655 votes, Vanguard reported.

The petitioners contend that the election did not comply with the provisions of the Electoral Act, 2022, and was marred by widespread irregularities.

In their petition marked: EPT/ED/GOV/02/2024, the PDP and Ighodalo claim that Okpebholo did not secure the highest number of lawful votes in the election, alleging manipulation of results across multiple polling units.

They particularly cited discrepancies in the results from 765 polling units, accusing INEC of mishandling sensitive election materials and aiding electoral fraud.

During Monday’s final address, Mr. Adetunji Oyeyipo, SAN, representing the petitioners, argued that results from the polling units were altered at the collation centres.

"For instance, how could 25 votes turn into 525 votes at a particular collation centre? That is what we are contesting," Oyeyipo remarked.

The petitioners have called for the annulment of Okpebholo's Certificate of Return, urging the tribunal to declare Ighodalo as the rightful winner.

Respondents reject allegations and seek dismissal

However, all respondents—INEC, Governor Okpebholo, and the APC—have vehemently rejected the allegations.

They urged the tribunal to dismiss the petition, insisting that the petitioners failed to provide credible evidence to support their claims.

INEC’s lead counsel, Chief Kanu Agabi, SAN, pointed out that the petitioners' request for a declaration in their favor contradicted their claim that the election was invalid.

"They claim non-compliance with the electoral process, but still seek to be declared winners of the same poll," Agabi said.

Dr. Onyechi Ikpeazu, SAN, representing Governor Okpebholo, dismissed the petition as an academic exercise, emphasizing that over-voting could not be proven without the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) machines, Leadership reported.

Similarly, the APC’s counsel, Mr. Emmanuel Ukala, SAN, stressed that the petitioners had not met the legal burden of proof required.

Governor Okpebholo calls for peace and unity

As tension mounts in the state, Governor Okpebholo has urged APC supporters and residents of Edo to maintain peace and unity, regardless of the tribunal's outcome.

In a statement, he emphasized the importance of respecting the rule of law and the democratic process.

"We have witnessed a vibrant and competitive electoral process, and I respect the legal avenues available to all parties. The tribunal’s decision is a crucial part of our democratic process, and we must all respect its authority," Okpebholo said.

The governor called on political and community leaders to work together to ensure peace, avoid the spread of misinformation, and focus on the state’s development.

"Our State’s progress and development are paramount. Let us show the nation that we are committed to democracy, peace, and progress," he added.

The tribunal's final decision will be a defining moment in the state's political history, as it seeks to resolve one of the most contentious governorship elections in recent years.

Previouly, Legit.ng reported that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo state has officially filed a petition with the Election Tribunal, challenging the September 21 governorship election results.

Anthony Aziegbemi, the PDP chairman in Edo state, announced the development during a press briefing on Monday, October 14, in Benin city.

