President Bola Tinubu may be a one-term Nigerian president since the return of democracy. He lost the 2027 presidential election as things appeared to be turning against him.

Among many factors that appeared to be working against Tinubu at the moment were his economic policies and his northern alliance.

Tinubu's economic policies

Things have fallen apart for many Nigerians since Tinubu announced the removal of the fuel subsidy on May 29, 2023, which was his inaugural day. Tinubu had gone ahead to float the country's currency, which eventually tripled the exchange rate, and many small businesses no longer found something to hold on to.

The cost of living is at an all-time high, and the president keeps expressing his confidence that things will get better. Amid the country's hardships, Tinubu's administration announced the partial removal of the subsidy on electricity, which the opposition has pointed out would most affect industries.

If the economic woes continue till the election period and Nigerians cannot find solace in the problems they face in surviving, it could be an influencing factor to vote against Tinubu in the poll.

Loss of Nothern support

With the growing political tides in the north, Tinubu may not find favour with the region that produces the highest votes in Nigeria come 2027. Many leaders in the region have considered the president's economic policies unfavourable.

Prof Usman Yusuf, a member of the Northern Elders Forum (NEF), recently lamented that President Tinubu's economic policies have made many Nigerians hopeless, which is contrary to what Tinubu campaigned for. Yusuf's comment was his reaction to Tinubu's performance in the last year in office.

The NEF has also criticised Tinubu's administration's recent electricity tariff. The elders expressed their disappointment about the development, describing it as a disregard for Nigeria's well-being.

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar lll, has also lamented the country's deteriorating socio-economic conditions, noting that Nigeria is sitting on a keg of gunpowder.

Abubakar III expressed his displeasure with President Tinubu's administration at the 6th executive committee meeting of the Northern Traditional Rulers Council at the Arewa House in Kaduna.

