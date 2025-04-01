A woman and her accomplice were arrested by the Nigeria Police for trafficking young girls, including her 19-year-old daughter, to Mauritania for s*x work, receiving N50,000 per victim

The first suspect admitted to recruiting girls for trafficking and confessed to sending her own daughter to Mauritania, receiving over N500,000 in commission for the operation

The second suspect, initially involved in recruiting girls as domestic staff, withdrew from the scheme upon realizing the victims were being trafficked as sex workers; both suspects will be charged in court

Operatives from the Zone 2 Command of the Nigeria Police Force have arrested a woman and an accomplice for allegedly trafficking young girls, including her 19-year-old daughter, to Mauritania for commercial s*x work.

The suspects were arrested in Lagos state on March 22, 2024.

Arrest of the suspects

According to the Zonal Public Relations Officer, Umma Ayuba, the operation was led by the Zonal Intelligence Response Squad under the leadership of SP Francis Kpoughul.

The suspects were apprehended in their hideout located in the Meiran area of Lagos state.

Ayuba revealed that the arrested woman had been trafficking young girls to Mauritania as sex workers, working in collaboration with other accomplices.

“Operatives of the Zonal Intelligence Response Squad stormed their base, where two suspects were arrested,” Ayuba stated in a statement issued on Tuesday.

Allegations of trafficking

The first suspect, whose identity remains undisclosed, allegedly confessed to recruiting young girls for sex trafficking to Mauritania.

According to Ayuba, the woman explained that she had been introduced to a contact in Mauritania through a previous associate, who was convicted for a similar offense and is currently serving a jail term, Punch reported.

“She confessed to recruiting girls below the age of 22 to be sent as sex workers to Mauritania. For each girl, she received a sum of N50,000.

“Among the victims was her 19-year-old daughter, whom she trafficked for the same purpose. She admitted to receiving over N500,000 for sending several girls to Mauritania," Ayuba said.

The suspect’s confessions have raised serious concerns over the exploitation of young girls and the role of trafficking networks in Mauritania.

Second suspect's role and withdrawal from trafficking

The second suspect, who was also arrested, played a key role in recruiting girls to work as domestic staff in Mauritania, Daily Trust reported.

However, after sending one victim to the first suspect, she became suspicious when the girl was rejected due to her age and body size.

Upon further investigation, she discovered the true nature of the operation.

“The second suspect told police that after she sent the girl to the first suspect, the victim was rejected. It was then that she realized the girls were being trafficked as sex workers.

“Feeling uneasy, the second suspect withdrew from the scheme, realizing the extent of the crime," Ayuba revealed.

Ongoing investigation

The investigation into the trafficking operation is still ongoing, with both suspects expected to be charged in court.

Ayuba emphasized that further efforts would be made to dismantle the trafficking syndicate and ensure that all involved parties are held accountable for their actions.

“Upon the conclusion of the investigation, the suspects will be charged in court for their involvement in human trafficking,” she said.

