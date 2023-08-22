Dele Alake has revealed the real reason he was given an entirely different ministry to oversee under the current administration

According to Alake, President Bola Tinubu needed a trusted hand to head the Ministry of Solid Minerals Development, hence he found him worthy and handed him the portfolio

He, therefore, charged every stakeholder to contribute in the drive to achieve set goals, stressing that all hands must be on deck to achieve set goals

FCT, Abuja - The minister of solid minerals development, Dele Alake has cleared the air regarding the motive of the president behind his appointment.

He clarified that the president decided to shock Nigerians by not appointing him to the information ministry which he has a background in, The Punch reported.

Alake says he asked Tinubu to assign the ministerial portfolio and he obliged.

Alake noted that he was assigned the portfolio by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu because of the sensitive position of the sector to economic renewal, Daily Nigerian reported.

Alake made this disclosure on Monday, August 21, while briefing newsmen immediately after the inauguration of 45 new ministers at the Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The minister said he specifically asked the president to assign the ministry to him contrary to the general perception that he would be given a particular portfolio, The Guardian reported.

“The ministry is key to the administration and the president wanted someone that he trust and believe would deliver effectively,’’ Mr Alake said.

