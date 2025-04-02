Bukayo Saka scored just seven minutes after coming off the bench in his first match after a 101-day injury layoff

The Arsenal star ran directly to the club’s medical team to celebrate, thanking them for aiding his recovery

Saka’s return is a huge boost for Arsenal, with their crucial clash against Real Madrid looming

Bukayo Saka made a dream return from injury by scoring just seven minutes after coming off the bench to help Arsenal secure a crucial victory against Fulham at the Emirates Stadium.

However, it was his heartfelt goal celebration that stole the spotlight, as he ran straight to Arsenal’s medical team to express his gratitude.

Bukayo Saka scored on his first game back for Arsenal after 101 days sidelined with a hamstring injury. Photo by MB Media

Source: Getty Images

After spending 101 days on the sidelines recovering from a hamstring injury, Saka returned to action in Arsenal’s Premier League clash against Fulham.

The 22-year-old winger was introduced in the second half with Arsenal leading 1-0 and wasted no time making his mark.

In the 73rd minute, the England international perfectly timed his movement to meet Gabriel Martinelli’s flick and headed the ball into the net, sealing a crucial win for Mikel Arteta’s side.

Saka’s return was a major boost for Arsenal, who had struggled in attack during his absence.

The winger’s presence on the pitch energised the Gunners and the fans, proving just how much he was missed.

The victory brought Arsenal within nine points of league leaders Liverpool, keeping their title ambitions alive.

A special celebration for the medical team

While most players typically celebrate with their teammates or fans after scoring, Saka had a different plan.

after running toward the corner flag and celebrating with his teammates, the Hale End academy graduate sprinted directly to the Arsenal medical team, embracing them with a high five and a smile.

The gesture was a heartfelt acknowledgment of the hard work and dedication Arsenal’s medical staff put into his recovery.

The key figure in this moment was Sam Wilson, Arsenal’s lead physical performance coach, who played a crucial role in guiding Saka through his rehabilitation.

The young winger’s celebration was a public display of appreciation for the support he received throughout his injury ordeal.

What’s next for Saka and Arsenal?

Although Arsenal fans were delighted to see Saka back on the pitch, the club will be cautious with his minutes to ensure he regains full fitness without any setbacks.

The 22-year-old winger’s performance against Fulham was a promising sign, and all eyes will now be on how he recovers ahead of Arsenal’s high-profile Champions League showdown against Real Madrid.

Bukayo Saka is expected to play a key role for Arsenal when the Gunners tackle Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal next week. Photo by Stuart MacFarlane

Source: Getty Images

The return of Saka adds another dimension to Arsenal’s attacking threat, and his impact could be decisive in their push for silverware this season.

With Saka’s injury now behind him, the Hale End graduate will be eager to make up for lost time and continue his brilliant form for the Gunners.

Saka shares heartwarming moment with Super Eagles stars

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Saka was met with a heartwarming reception from Super Eagles stars Alex Iwobi and Calvin Bassey as he made his way onto the pitch for warm-ups ahead of Arsenal’s crucial Premier League clash against Fulham.

The touching moment between the England international and his Nigerian counterparts highlighted the strong bond shared between players of Nigerian descent.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng