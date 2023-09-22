Olayemi Cardoso has officially taken on the responsibilities of the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in an acting capacity.

The recently nominated CBN governor starts work today, Friday, September 22, 2023 following the resignation of Godwin Emefiele as Governor of the CBN earlier this week.

His appointment was announced in a press release signed by Isa Abdulmumin, CBN’s communications director on Friday, September 22, 2023.

Similarly, the Deputy-Governors-Designate have also assumed duty in acting capacities due to the formal resignation of Mr. Folashodun Shonubi, Mrs. Aishah Ahmad, Mr. Edward Lametek Adamu, and Dr. Kingsley Obiora as Deputy Governors of the CBN.

In a brief ceremony at the apex bank's head office, Cardoso and his colleagues subscribed to the relevant oaths of office.

They have since started their responsibilities of administering monetary and financial sector policies of the Federal Government.

Cardoso comes with impressive CBN

Dr. Cardoso brings over three decades of managerial experience to his role. He has worked as an Economic and Development Policy Advisor, Financial Sector Leader, and served as the former Chairman of Citi Nigeria.

Additionally, he has experience as the Commissioner for Economic Planning and Budget in Lagos.

Dr. Cardoso is an alumnus of Aston University in Birmingham, United Kingdom, where he studied managerial and administrative studies. He also holds a Master's degree in Public Administration from the Harvard Kennedy School in the United States of America.

It is worth noting that Dr. Cardoso and his colleagues were appointed to their respective positions at the Bank on September 15, 2023, pending confirmation by the Senate.

