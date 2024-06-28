President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has made eight new appointment in the Civil Service of the Federation

Tinubu appointed eight new Federal Permanent Secretaries to fill in existing and impending vacancies of some states and geo-political zones

Presidential spokesperson, Ajuri Ngelale, said Tinubu anticipates that the new appointees will exercise absolute dedication and diligence in the discharge of their functions

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

State House, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the appointment of eight new Federal Permanent Secretaries.

The new appointees are to fill in existing and impending vacancies of some states and geo-political zones in the top administrative cadre of the Civil Service of the Federation.

Tinubu appoints 8 new federal permanent secretaries Photo credit: @officialABAT

Source: Facebook

The Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity), Ajuri Ngelale, disclosed this in a statement on Friday, June 28.

Ngelale said the appointment was made after a diligent selection process by the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Public Engagement, Fredrick Nwabufo, shared the statement via his X handle (formerly known as Twitter)@FredrickNwabufo

The new federal permanent secretaries are:

Dr. Emanso Umobong Okop - Akwa-Ibom

Obi Emeka Vitalis - Anambra

Mahmood Fatima Sugra Tabi'a - Bauchi

Danjuma Mohammed Sanusi - Jigawa

Olusanya Olubunmi - Ondo

Dr. Keshinro Maryam Ismaila - Zamfara

Akujobi Chinyere Ijeoma (South-East)

Isokpunwu Christopher Osaruwanmwen (South-South)

The presidential aide said Tinubu anticipates that the new permanent secretaries will exercise absolute dedication, diligence, and fidelity to the nation in the discharge of their functions and ensure optimum service delivery to the Nigerian people.

Tinubu appoints Tunji Bello as FCCPC CEO

In a similar development, Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu announced the appointment of Tunji Bello as the new chief executive officer (CEO) and executive vice-chairman of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC).

Bello's appointment as the chairman of the FCCPC is subjected to Senate's confirmation, according to a statement from the presidency.

This will be the second time President Tinubu will be appointing a former commissioner of Lagos state into federal positions

Source: Legit.ng