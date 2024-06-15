BREAKING: Jubilation as Tinubu Gives Appointment to Ex-Lagos Commissioner
President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Ayodeji Ariyo Gbeleyi as the new Director-General of the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE).
PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng Entertainment Awards 2024 Voting Is Alive. Choose the best entertainer in 15 categories for FREE.
Gbeleyi was a former commissioner for finance in Lagos state under the administration of Governor Babatunde Fashola.
According to a statement by Presidential spokesman Ajuri Ngelale on Saturday, Gbeleyi is a renowned financial expert and award-winning chartered accountant. He is a fellow of both the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) and the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (CITN).
Ngelale further stated that Gbeleyi is also an alumnus of executive programmes of the prestigious London Business School, Harvard Kennedy School of Government, and Lagos Business School.
He said the new BPE boss has over 30 years of post-qualification experience in diverse sectors, including manufacturing, fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), investment & commercial banking, project finance, telecommunications, infrastructure, and public administration.
PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!
Gbeleyi's appointment followed the sacking of Mamman Ahmadu, the director general of the Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP), by the president.
President Tinubu had ordered the immediate resignation of Ahmadu as the DG of the BPP, citing overhauled reorganisation of the agency.
Amadu was appointed by the immediate past President Muhammadu Buhari, in September 2016.
Source: Legit.ng
Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished politics and current affairs editor, boasting over 7 years of experience in journalism and writing. He is a graduate of OAU, and holds Diploma in Mass Comm. and BA in Literature in English. He has obtained certificates in Leadership and received the "Certificate for Breakthrough of the Year 2022" in recognition of his great performance during his first year at Legit.ng. Worked as Editor with OperaNews. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng or call 08161717844