President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Ayodeji Ariyo Gbeleyi as the new Director-General of the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE).

Gbeleyi was a former commissioner for finance in Lagos state under the administration of Governor Babatunde Fashola.

According to a statement by Presidential spokesman Ajuri Ngelale on Saturday, Gbeleyi is a renowned financial expert and award-winning chartered accountant. He is a fellow of both the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) and the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (CITN).

Ngelale further stated that Gbeleyi is also an alumnus of executive programmes of the prestigious London Business School, Harvard Kennedy School of Government, and Lagos Business School.

He said the new BPE boss has over 30 years of post-qualification experience in diverse sectors, including manufacturing, fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), investment & commercial banking, project finance, telecommunications, infrastructure, and public administration.

Gbeleyi's appointment followed the sacking of Mamman Ahmadu, the director general of the Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP), by the president.

President Tinubu had ordered the immediate resignation of Ahmadu as the DG of the BPP, citing overhauled reorganisation of the agency.

Amadu was appointed by the immediate past President Muhammadu Buhari, in September 2016.

