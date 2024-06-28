Former Kaduna Senator Shehu Sani has revealed that northern politicians are rallying around and working to remove President Tinubu from power

In an interview on Friday, Sani cautioned the politicians and urged them to allow Tinubu to complete his eight years in office

The human rights activist, Sani, specifically noted that the "politicians" are plotting with former President Buhari to undermine the government of President Tinubu ahead of the 2027 election

A former Kaduna Central senator, Shehu Sani, has appealed to the Northern politicians eyeing the presidency in 2027 to allow President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to complete a two-term tenure in the interest of peace and stability of the country.

Shehu Sani, former President Buhari and President Tinubu. Photo credit: Senator Shehu Sani, Muhammadu Buhari

Shehu Sani: Attempt to unseat Tinubu could destroy Nigeria’s unity

Sani made this plea during an interview on Arise TV on Wednesday, June 27, while reacting to the alleged plans by prominent northern political forces to use former President Muhammadu Buhari to undermine Tinubu's administration.

According to the activist, no serious Southerner attempted to remove Buhari from power during his eight-year tenure. Hence, Tinubu should not be challenged in 2027.

“This desperation for power will not go well for the region, for the unity and collective peace of our country as a nation,” Sani added.

Atiku, El-Rufai visits Buhari

Recall that Atiku visited former President Muhammadu Buhari at his Daura residence in Katsina state on Saturday to pay Sallah homage.

In the same vein, former governor of Kaduna state, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, also visited Buhari, the immediate past president in Daura.

The development, has, however, sparked further speculation about Atiku's, El-Rufai's political ambitions ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Shehu Sani reacts to the visits

Reacting to the development, the former Kaduna lawmaker, Shehu Sani, warned Northern leaders to shelve their plan to unseat Tinubu in 2027.

He advised Northern leaders to, instead of trying to gain more political power, plug into the policies and programmes of the Tinubu administration that will benefit the Northern part of Nigeria, which has been grappling with insecurity and poverty, amongst other problems.

He said:

“It is a tradition, a culture, a norm, or a ritual that each time you have a Sallah celebration, prominent people do visit the former President of this country, but I must clear the air by making a point.

“So, they should, in the interest of the unity of the country and the future of the country, sacrifice their own personal ambition at least for 2027, and the North will have the moral right to ask for power after the second term of this administration.”

Watch Shehu Sani's interview below:

El-Rufai hosts Kwankwaso, video trends

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Mallam Nasir El-Rufai hosted Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso at his Abuja residence on Thursday, June 27.

El-Rufai hosted Kwankwaso, the flagbearer of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) in the 2023 presidential election, a few days after visiting Buhari.

Although an All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, El-Rufai has been relating with opposition figures lately. His visit to the national chairman of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Shehu Musa Gabam, and other party leaders in Abuja in March further sparked speculations about his 2027 agenda.

