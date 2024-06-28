President Bola Tinubu's government has taken steps to address the concerns of Nigerians in this critical time

Following the harsh economic realities, President Tinubu launched a reconstruction and household support programme to provide immediate economic relief for Nigerian households

On Thursday, June 27, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's led federal government launched the national construction and housing support programme.

This was made known in a statement signed by presidential spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale.

According to Ngelale, the programme is designed to boost agricultural productivity and strengthen the economy by creating opportunities in the real sectors of agriculture, manufacturing, and construction.

Speaking further, he stated that the new initiative is aimed at providing urgent economic relief for Nigerians considering the current economic hardship occasioned by Tinubu's economic policies.

"President Bola Tinubu has approved the immediate rollout of the National Construction and Household Support Programme to cover all geopolitical zones in the country," Ngelale stated.

Facts about reconstruction and household support programme

Allocations and infrastructure projects

1. FG to prioritise Sokoto-Badagry Highway

Under the programme, the Sokoto-Badagry Highway, which will traverse Sokoto, Kebbi, Niger, Kwara, Oyo, Ogun, and Lagos, is prioritized.

The Sokoto-Badagry road project is specially prioritized for its importance as some of the states it will traverse are strategic to the agricultural sustainability of the nation.

2. Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway

Other road infrastructure projects, such as the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway, which is underway, and the Trans-Saharan Highway, which links Enugu, Abakaliki, Ogoja, Benue, Kogi, Nasarawa, and Abuja, are also prioritized.

3. Port Harcourt-Maiduguri Railway

Also, through the reconstruction programme, the president has approved full counterpart financing for Port Harcourt-Maiduguri Railway, as well as for the Ibadan-Abuja segment of the Lagos-Kano Standard-Gauge Railway.

4. N10 billion for purchases of CNG buses

In addition to the projects, the federal government approved a one-off allocation of N10 billion to each state and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) for the procurement of CNG buses; uplift programme.

5. Tinubu approves N50,000 grants

One of the key component of the programme is the approval of the N50,000 uplift grant to be distributed to 100,000 families per state for three months.

6. Provision for labour unions and civil society organizations.

Amid talks for a new national minimum wage, labour unions comprising of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) as well as other Civil Society Organizations (CSO) are beneficiaries of the FG's new initiative.

7. N155bn food package for households

President Tinubu revealed that N155 billion was earmarked for the purchase and distribution of assorted foodstuff across the nation to address concerns about food security and affordability. The foodstuff will be distributed across the nation.

FCCPC addresses high cost of rice, tomato, others

Relatively, in response to the nationwide rise in food prices, the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has advised Nigerians to be patient.

This was stated on Tuesday during an interactive session with traders at the Dawanau and Galadima markets in Kano, as reported by NAN.

Adamu Abdullahi, the acting executive vice chairman of the FCCPC, said that the government is making appropriate efforts to address the problem.

