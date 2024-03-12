President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of former Lagos commissioner Dayo Mobereola as the new DG of NIMASA

Mobereola's appointment followed the retirement of Bashir Jamoh, an appointee of former President Muhammadu Buhari

The new appointee earlier served under Tinubu when he was the governor of Lagos state as the MD of LAMATA, a position he held throughout the eight years of Babatunde Fashola

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu has announced the appointment of Dayo Mobereola as the new director-general of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) for a period of four years.

The appointment of Mobereola followed the retirement of Bashir Jamoh, appointed by the immediate past President Muhammadu Buhari, on March 4, 2020.

Who is Tinubu's appointee as NIMASA boss?

Mobereola's appointment was announced in a statement by the spokesperson to President Tinubu on media and publicity, Ajuri Ngelale and shared by his aide for social media, Dada Olusegun, in a tweet on Tuesday, March 12.

Mobereola is a PhD and M.Sc holder in transportation economics from the United Kingdom's University of Wales.

According to the tweet, the new NIMASA boss is a fellow of the Chartered Institute of Transport in England and a member of the same fellow back home in Nigeria.

The relationship between Tinubu and NIMASA boss

The new appointee earlier served under Tinubu when he was the governor of Lagos state as the managing director of the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA) from 2003 to 2015. He also served as the state's commissioner for transportation from 2015 to 2016.

He had significant private sector experience as the deputy managing director and project development director at AFM Consulting Plc in London.

In the statement, President Tinubu charged the new DG "to bring his vast experience to bear in his new role and to achieve the mandate of NIMASA in providing world-leading standards of maritime safety administration," among other objectives.

