Nigeria's president-elect, Bola Tinubu, has been tasked with uniting the country through his appointments

The demand was made by the Civil Society Groups for Good Governance in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja

The civil society groups, specifically, asked the president-elect to compensate the people of southern Borno for key appointments in his government

FCT, Abuja - The Civil Society Groups for Good Governance (CSGGG) on Thursday, April 27, called for fairness and justice in the political equation of Borno state ahead of the inauguration of president-elect Bola Tinubu.

Addressing journalists, including a Legit.ng reporter at the FCT secretariat of the Nigerian Union of Journalists, president of CSGGG, Comrade Ogakwu Dominic, noted that ethnoreligious balancing and inclusion have become even more critical for socioeconomic development in the country.

Comrade Dominic noted that Tinubu should deviate from the appointive style of the current APC administration. Photo credit: CSGGG

Speaking of ministerial appointments in the incoming government, he counselled that Tinubu and Vice-President-elect Kashim Shettima must be seen to be deliberately institutionalizing equity, fairness, and justice through appointments.

According to him, such a stance will enable the incoming administration to wean itself from the current baggage of nepotism that characterizes federal appointments in the outgoing All Progressives Congress (APC) government.

He said:

''Against this backdrop of calls for balancing and inclusivity, concerned Nigerians under the aegis of coalition of civil societies hereby throw their weight behind the appointment of a southern Borno person as a federal minister in the incoming administration of Tinubu and Shettima.

''Our support is because, for decades, the southern senatorial district of Borno has suffered political inequality, injustice, and exclusion in state and national affairs.

''It is on record that southern Borno has suffered and continues to suffer national and state marginalization.

''The more politically advantaged Central and Northern Borno cabal have such a stranglehold on the political equation in the state that they continue to hijack all political offices – especially the plum job of the state governorship, which has eluded the people of Southern Borno.

''A cursory look at the line-up of former state governors reveals a worrisome trend of exclusion and instituted conspiracy against the southern Borno people.''

Comrade Dominic noted that all past governors, including the incumbent of Borno state, have been from the central or northern senatorial districts.

He also accused the current government in the state of relegating southern Borno to the periphery, with lopsided appointments skewed in favor of Central and Northern Borno senatorial districts.

He added:

''Considering the current political setup in the state, we are mainly calling on the president-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu to lead the charge for sociopolitical and socioeconomic integration by appointing a person from southern Borno as a federal minister.''

The CSGGG also appealed to Senator Shettima to leverage his influence in the party by throwing his weight behind Borno south for a federal ministerial appointment.

